Virtual Fitness Market Size Projected to Surpass USD 423 Billion by 2035 Due to Increasing Adoption of Digital Health Solutions – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Virtual Fitness Market Enters Hyper-Growth Phase

As per the SNS Insider report, the Virtual Fitness Market size was estimated at USD 34.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 423.71 billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 28.6% over 2026-2035. The virtual fitness market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of digital health solutions, ongoing innovation in streaming and wearable technologies, and a sustained shift toward on-demand, remote exercise.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 34.23 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 423.71 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 28.6%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Virtual Fitness Market was valued at USD 12.87 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 159.34 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 28.4% over 2026–2035. Leading international platforms, the Affordable Care Act's employer wellness incentives, and robust demand for premium subscriptions all contribute to market expansion. Through outcome-based engagement frameworks and subsidized access, strategic alliances with insurers, such as Aetna, UnitedHealth, and Cigna are hastening uptake.

Surging Demand for Convenient, Accessible, and Cost-Effective Fitness Solutions to Boost Market Expansion Globally

The main factor driving demand for the virtual fitness market is the structural shift from facility-dependent exercise to home and hybrid fitness models. Virtual exercise subscriptions, which offer similar or better content variety, flexibility, and customization at a lower cost, range from USD 96 to USD 468 annually, whereas traditional gym memberships in the U.S. typically cost USD 507. Fitness behavior has been irreversibly altered by urban time limitations, as evidenced by the average daily commute of 54 minutes for American workers and the adoption of remote work by more than 22% of the population as of 2024. Exercise within fragmented time periods is made possible by virtual platforms, which eliminate schedule and travel constraints. The age range of 25 to 44, which makes up 48% of all virtual fitness customers worldwide, is experiencing the most upheaval.

Major Virtual Fitness Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

iFIT Health & Fitness, Inc. (NordicTrack, ProForm)

Apple Fitness+ (Apple Inc.)

Les Mills International Ltd.

Beachbody, LLC (BODi)

ClassPass, Inc. (Mindbody)

Zwift, Inc.

Tonal Systems, Inc.

Hydrow, Inc.

Echelon Fitness Multimedia, LLC

FitOn Health, Inc.

Obé Fitness, Inc.

Daily Burn, Inc.

Strava, Inc.

Nike Training Club (Nike, Inc.)

Technogym S.p.A.

Noom, Inc.

Whoop, Inc.

Centr (Chris Hemsworth Enterprises Pty Ltd)

Future Fit Training, Inc.

Segment Insights:

By Session Type

Group sessions accounted for the largest share of approximately 57.43% in 2025 supported by strong social accountability, instructor-led motivation, and community engagement that replicate in-person class dynamics. Solo segment is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 29.8% over the forecast period driven by AI-based personalization, demand for flexible on-demand workouts, and integration of wearable biometric data.

By Streaming Type

The on-demand streaming dominated the market with nearly 64.72% share in 2025 due to scheduling flexibility and large content libraries, typically exceeding 10,000 classes per platform. Live streaming is anticipated to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 30.4% driven by community engagement, real-time instructor interaction, and social accountability.

By Device Type

Smartphones led the market with approximately 42.16% share in 2025 due to widespread availability, advanced camera features for motion tracking and form analysis. Smart TVs are projected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 31.7% driven by demand for immersive large-screen fitness experiences globally.

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Virtual Fitness Market Key Segments

By Session Type

Group

Solo

By Streaming Type

Live

On-demand

By Device Type

Smart TV

Smartphones

Laptops & Desktops

Tablets

Regional Market Insights:

With a 38.64% market share and a USD 13.22 billion valuation, North America dominated the virtual fitness industry in 2025. With US customers spending roughly USD 312 a year on subscriptions and connected exercise equipment, the region has the greatest per capita digital fitness spending. As of 2024, over 83% of large U.S. businesses offered digital fitness benefits, demonstrating the continued importance of corporate wellness integration in maintaining platform revenues against customer attrition.

With a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to develop at the quickest rate due to the region's addressable population of more than 2.8 billion people spread across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. As of 2024, there were more than 420 million active fitness app users in China, and platforms, such as Keep, Lefit, and SuperMonkey are growing their virtual content libraries.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025: Peloton Interactive, Inc. launched an AI-powered coaching feature delivering real-time personalized workout recommendations using performance, recovery, and goal-based data, improving 90-day subscriber retention by 21% in the U.S.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. launched an AI-powered coaching feature delivering real-time personalized workout recommendations using performance, recovery, and goal-based data, improving 90-day subscriber retention by 21% in the U.S. In March 2025: iFIT Health & Fitness, Inc. introduced Google Maps-integrated route streaming across 50 new destinations and expanded multilingual content in Mandarin, Spanish, and Portuguese to drive growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PLATFORM ADOPTION & USER ENGAGEMENT METRICS – helps you understand monthly active users, subscriber penetration, session frequency, and churn rates across platforms and regions.

– helps you understand monthly active users, subscriber penetration, session frequency, and churn rates across platforms and regions. CONTENT ECOSYSTEM & INSTRUCTOR ECONOMICS ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate on-demand vs. live content performance, instructor monetization models, and the rise of AI-generated versus human-led fitness content.

– helps you evaluate on-demand vs. live content performance, instructor monetization models, and the rise of AI-generated versus human-led fitness content. DEVICE INTEGRATION & CONNECTIVITY INFRASTRUCTURE INSIGHTS – helps you assess connected device adoption, wearable integration, smart TV penetration, and the impact of 5G and broadband on streaming quality.

– helps you assess connected device adoption, wearable integration, smart TV penetration, and the impact of 5G and broadband on streaming quality. SUBSCRIPTION ECONOMICS & REVENUE MODEL METRICS – helps you analyze ARPU trends, freemium-to-premium conversion rates, corporate wellness contracts, and pricing performance across global markets.

– helps you analyze ARPU trends, freemium-to-premium conversion rates, corporate wellness contracts, and pricing performance across global markets. INVESTMENT, M&A & STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TRENDS – helps you identify venture capital inflows, key acquisitions, valuation trends, and partnerships with employers and health insurers.

– helps you identify venture capital inflows, key acquisitions, valuation trends, and partnerships with employers and health insurers. MARKET EXPANSION & GLOBAL GROWTH STRATEGIES – helps you uncover regional expansion approaches, market entry strategies, and growth opportunities across Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

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Virtual Fitness Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 34.23 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 423.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 28.6% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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