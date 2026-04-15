Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKS 29 0917 - RIKS 37 0115 - Switch Auction or Cash payment

Series RIKS 29 0917 RIKS 37 0115 ISIN IS0000037711 IS0000033793 Maturity Date 09/17/2029 01/15/2037 Auction Date 04/17/2026 04/17/2026 Settlement Date 04/22/2026 04/22/2026 10% addition 04/21/2026 04/21/2026 Buyback issue RIKB 26 1015 Buyback price (clean) 99.4300

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%. The Treasury bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the Settlement Date.

Payment for the bonds can be made in cash or with the Buyback issue at the Buyback price.

Payment in cash for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date. If payment is made with the Buyback issue, a notification of the amount must be received no later than by 14:00 on the Auction Date. In that case, the value of the Buyback bond is determined by the Buyback price plus accrued interest (i.e. dirty price).

No fee is paid in relation to the purchase of RIKB 26 1015.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.