The Canadian Real Estate Association Installs 2026-2027 Board of Directors

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garry Bhaura was installed as Chair of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) during its 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Bhaura is a REALTOR® and broker-owner from Brampton, Ontario with more than 25 years of experience in real estate. He’s an authentic leader with a strong record of service both within the profession and in the broader REALTOR® community. He served as President of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) from 2018–2019 and has contributed through various TRREB and CREA committees. His impact has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the prestigious Community Service Award from the Real Estate Institute of Canada (REIC). He’s joined by fellow officers Darin Germyn, Chair-Elect, Luc Woolsey, Vice Chair, and Valérie Paquin, Immediate Past Chair.

CREA’s 2026-2027 Board of Directors is rounded out with the following members:



Anthony Bastiaanssen, Regional Director, British Columbia/Yukon

Jennifer Lucas, Regional Director, Alberta/Northwest Territories

Kourosh Doustshenas, Regional Director, Manitoba

Avril Reifferscheid, Regional Director, Saskatchewan

Winson Chan, Regional Director, Ontario

Daniel Dagenais, Regional Director, Quebec

Chris Peters, Regional Director, Atlantic

Linnea Vandenberghe, Regional Director, Atlantic

Raymond Chan, Director-at-Large

David Oikle, Director-at-Large

David Brown, Director-at-Large

Paul Czan, Director-at-Large





About the Canadian Real Estate Association

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada’s largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 155,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers, and sellers.

For more information, please contact:

Pierre Leduc, Media Relations

The Canadian Real Estate Association

Tel.: 613-237-7111 or 613-884-1460

E-mail: pleduc@CREA.ca