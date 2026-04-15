Dassault Aviation: Change of venue for the General Meeting

GENERAL MEETING OF 13 MAY 2026

Change of venue for the General Meeting

-oOo-

The Board of Directors of Dassault Aviation has decided to change the location of the General Meeting scheduled for 13 May 2026, which will now be held at

Châteauform' Le 28 George V

28 Avenue George V

Paris (8th arrondissement).

The rest of the meeting notice (l’avis de réunion), comprising the agenda, the text of the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors and the terms and conditions for participating in and voting at this General Meeting, published on 6 April 2026 in the French official legal announcement publication number 41 (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)), remains unchanged.

The cocktail reception will be replaced by a light refreshment.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7.42 billion.

dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication

Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations

Louis Proisy - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 59 51 - louis.proisy@dassault-aviation.com

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