Enstar and Artex Announce Strategic Arrangement to Provide Exit Solutions for Artex’s ILS Vehicles

Arrangement provides structured exit solutions to enhance liquidity, flexibility and execution certainty for investors in Artex controlled ILS transformation vehicles

Combines Enstar’s legacy and risk management capabilities with Artex’s extensive expertise in advisory, set up and management of ILS transactions through its transformation vehicles

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”), a leading global re/insurance group focused on retrospective solutions with specialist underwriting capabilities and Artex Capital Solutions (“Artex”), a global leader in ILS insurance management and alternative risk solutions, today announced a strategic arrangement to offer streamlined exit solutions for investors in the Artex Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS) transformation vehicles (“investors”).

The arrangement will provide investors access to a diversified suite of prospective and retrospective exit products (“Exit Options”) through Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited, Enstar’s wholly owned subsidiary, rated “A” by AM Best and S&P.

This suite of solutions will support investors throughout the investment cycle. Prospective solutions, delivered through forward exit options, will provide future liquidity based on pre-defined terms, while retrospective solutions, including novations, loss portfolio transfers, adverse development covers and the purchase of investor interests, will deliver finality on existing exposures. Together, these Exit Options are designed to accelerate capital release, reduce trapped capital and provide balance sheet finality, mitigating against loss-creep risk.

With a combined 60-year track record in pioneering complex risk management solutions, this arrangement brings together the opportunity for investors to leverage two of the leading specialty risk transfer firms in the market.

Enstar’s Chief Strategy Officer, David Ni, said: “Investors are increasingly seeking greater certainty and flexibility in how they manage their exposures. We are thrilled to work with Artex to respond directly to that need, drawing on our experience in the ILS market and our track record of structuring innovative capital release and risk management solutions.”

Kathleen Faries, CEO, Artex Capital Solutions, added: “This collaboration with Enstar is a significant step in our mission to provide innovative and tailored solutions for our clients. By combining our expertise, we are creating a seamless and efficient process that will redefine exit solutions in the ILS market. Together, we are enabling an efficient way for investors to unlock capital, stabilise earnings, and refocus on core priorities."

About Artex

Artex is a global leader in alternative risk management, (re)insurance, capital markets, and advisory. Established in more than 35 domiciles internationally, our global team pioneers alternative and creative ways to help our clients optimise their total cost of risk, connect risk to capital, strengthen their operations and move their business forward with confidence. For more information, visit www.artexrisk.com.

About Artex Capital Solutions

Artex Capital Solutions, a division of Artex, is the largest full-service provider of diverse (re)insurance and capital markets solutions. Through its best-in-class team, it delivers expertise, results and critical infrastructure spanning the full spectrum of risk transfer and fund administration. Artex Capital Solutions’ unique approach features market-leading expertise, experience and technology to bring truly bespoke (re)insurance and capital markets solutions to its clients.

About Enstar

Enstar is a global insurance and reinsurance group providing leading retrospective and specialist underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies across Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Australia. With over $21.7 billion in total assets, $5.6 billion in shareholders’ equity (as of 31 December, 2025), and more than 130 transactions completed since formation, Enstar has a proven record of pioneering innovative re/insurance solutions. The Group’s financial strength is supported by “A” ratings from AM Best and S&P for its flagship reinsurer, Cavello Bay Reinsurance Limited. Enstar is privately owned and supported by investment vehicles managed by affiliates of Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

Contact

Artex:

For Media: Catherine Smith (catherine_smith@ajg.com)

Enstar:

For Media: Jenna Kerr (communications@enstargroup.com) or FTI Consulting (Enstar@fticonsulting.com)