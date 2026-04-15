New Guidelines Carry Forward Silk Road E-Commerce Momentum Showcased at the 4th GDTE

HANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road E-Commerce, a key platform for advancing digital trade cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, is gaining renewed momentum, buoyed by the outcomes showcased at the 4th Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE), and reinforced by newly issued guidelines on e-commerce development.

The initiative has already delivered significant results. At the 4th GDTE, a series of Silk Road E-Commerce cooperation milestones were showcased:

China has established e-commerce cooperation frameworks with 36 countries and developed over 120 online and offline national pavilions.

In 2024, Zhejiang Province recorded RMB 1.7 trillion in trade with Silk Road E-Commerce partner countries, with cross-border e-commerce reaching RMB 65.9 billion — up 35.3% year on year.

At the national level, China’s trade with Belt and Road partner countries exceeded 50% of its total foreign trade for the first time.



Building on this foundation, the latest guidelines jointly issued by China’s Ministry of Commerce and five other government departments further elevate Silk Road E-Commerce as a priority for high-quality cross-border digital trade development. The guidelines emphasize expanding pilot programs, enhancing regulatory alignment, and supporting enterprises in accessing markets across Belt and Road partner countries, with specific measures including growing the national pavilion network, developing the “one country, one signature product” model, and nurturing key Silk Road E-Commerce cooperation cities.

Looking ahead, the 5th Global Digital Trade Expo, scheduled for September 2026 in Hangzhou, will continue to advance Silk Road E-Commerce cooperation and facilitate policy dialogue, industry collaboration, and innovation across the global digital trade landscape.

About the Global Digital Trade Expo

The Global Digital Trade Expo is China’s only national-level international professional exhibition with the theme of digital trade. Hosted annually in Hangzhou, China, the Expo brings together policymakers, business leaders, innovators, and experts to foster dialogue, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and promote sustainable development in the digital economy.

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