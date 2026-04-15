BitsStrategy Launches Free AI Stock Trading Bot to Help You Quickly Start Earning Passive Income

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape global financial markets, BitsStrategy has officially launched its new Free AI Stock Trading Bot, designed to help users access the stock market through a fully automated AI trading system and build passive income streams with ease.





In 2026, financial markets are faster and more complex than ever. Traditional manual trading is increasingly inefficient and emotionally driven, making it difficult for most investors—especially beginners—to keep up. As a result, AI stock trading bots and AI quant trading platforms are rapidly becoming essential tools for those seeking smarter, data-driven, and automated trading solutions.

A Truly Hands-Free AI Automated Trading Experience

Unlike traditional trading tools that require manual configuration and constant monitoring, BitsStrategy offers a fully managed AI trading platform built for simplicity and performance. Users can start trading without coding, strategy design, or technical expertise.

Key platform advantages include:

Fully Automated AI Trading — Executes trades based on real-time market analysis

— Executes trades based on real-time market analysis No-Code Setup — Designed for beginners with zero technical background

— Designed for beginners with zero technical background AI Strategy Optimization — Continuously adapts strategies to market conditions

— Continuously adapts strategies to market conditions 24/7 Automated Trading — Monitors and trades the market around the clock





How to Use BitsStrategy for AI Quant Trading

To make AI stock trading accessible to everyone, BitsStrategy simplifies the entire AI quant trading process into three easy steps:

Sign Up and Set Up Your Account

Create an account and complete basic setup to access the AI trading system.

Choose a Strategy and Activate AI Trading

Select an appropriate AI trading strategy based on your capital. No coding or manual configuration is required—just one click to start.

AI Executes Trades with Built-In Risk Management

The system automatically analyzes market data, executes trades, and dynamically adjusts positions through intelligent risk control.

Lowering Barriers and Expanding Access to AI Trading

With the launch of its free version, BitsStrategy aims to make AI trading bots more accessible to a broader audience. For beginners, it offers a simplified path into the world of automated stock trading without the steep learning curve.

“Our goal is to make automated trading a standard tool for everyone—not just professionals,” said a spokesperson from BitsStrategy. “By leveraging AI, we are redefining how individuals participate in financial markets and build passive income.”

Risk Disclosure: AI Trading Is Not Risk-Free

While AI trading bots significantly improve execution speed and reduce emotional decision-making, financial markets remain inherently unpredictable. Factors such as macroeconomic shifts, regulatory changes, and unexpected events can impact performance.

Users should approach AI automated trading systems with realistic expectations. Passive income is not guaranteed, and proper risk management remains essential for long-term success.

About BitsStrategy

BitsStrategy is an innovative platform focused on AI quant trading and automated trading systems, providing users worldwide with efficient, intelligent, and accessible trading solutions. The platform supports both stock and digital asset markets, with a strong emphasis on fully automated trading, no-code usability, and 24/7 execution.

Media Contact

BitsStrategy PR Team

Email: support@bitsstrategy.com

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