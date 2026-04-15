Gula Tech Adventures Recognizes Carahsoft With 2025 Partner of the Year Award

Company Honored for Its Critical Role as Master Government Aggregator® for Gula Tech’s Vendors

RESTON, Va., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named 2025 Partner of the Year by Gula Tech Adventures. The award was presented to Carahsoft at the company’s headquarters and recognizes its exceptional support for Gula Tech – a venture capital firm that has invested more than $200 million in dozens of cybersecurity, AI and national security-focused startups – and its vendors.

“Carahsoft has been an exceptional partner to Gula Tech Adventures and our portfolio companies,” said Ron Gula, the Founder and President of Gula Tech Adventures. “Its strong engagement with my team and its support for our emerging technology vendors has been instrumental in accelerating business development across our portfolio. Carahsoft’s deep expertise in Government procurement and its commitment to teaching, empowering and helping innovative companies succeed in the Public Sector have created meaningful growth opportunities and strengthened the overall impact of our investments. This award recognizes the tangible value Carahsoft delivers and the collaborative partnership our teams have built together.”

Carahsoft, a partner of Gula Tech Adventures since 2022, provides hands-on support to multiple companies across the Gula Tech portfolio and accelerates their growth in the Public Sector. In 2025, Carahsoft launched recurring Gula Tech–focused business development weeks, coordinating and executing four vendor-specific sales and marketing campaigns alongside Gula Tech executives and reseller partners on behalf of Gula Tech’s innovative cybersecurity portfolio. In addition to these focused business development efforts, Carahsoft led several marketing activities across the broader Gula Tech portfolio, while also building and supporting renewal operations for Gula Tech companies. This collaborative approach has expanded market access, strengthened channel relationships and delivered sustained momentum for Gula Tech’s portfolio in Government markets.

“We are honored to receive this award from Gula Tech Adventures and are proud of the strong partnership we’ve built together,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Working closely with Gula Tech and its portfolio companies allows us to bring innovative, mission-ready technologies into the Public Sector more quickly and effectively. This recognition reflects Carahsoft’s and our reseller partners’ shared commitment to advancing innovation in support of Public Sector missions.”

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com