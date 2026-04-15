McElhattan Foundation Awards Grant to ASSP to Reduce Serious Injuries and Fatalities from Hazardous Energy

PITTSBURGH and PARK RIDGE, Ill., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McElhattan Foundation has awarded a $200,000 grant to the American Society of Safety Professionals Foundation (ASSPF) to support efforts to reduce serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs) related to the control of hazardous energy, commonly known as lockout/tagout. These risks arise when workers operating, maintaining or servicing equipment are exposed to uncontrolled energy.

The grant will enable ASSP to accelerate the development and delivery of its Standards-Based User Group (SBUG) focused on lockout/tagout. This initiative aligns with McElhattan Foundation’s commitment to ending death on the job by 2050 and advancing efforts designed to save worker lives. The SBUG will translate best practices into consistent frontline execution, strengthening safety during energy-control activities.

An SBUG is a structured peer network of stakeholders committed to implementing safety practices that go beyond compliance and align with industry consensus standards or other high-priority areas. These groups emphasize practical implementation of standards, helping organizations reduce SIFs through shared learning, benchmarking and peer-vetted best practices.

"We are thrilled to support ASSP’s lead role in closing the gap between occupational health and safety regulations and real-world industry best practices and applaud their launch of an innovative new model designed to protect workers’ lives through research, knowledge sharing and collaborative implementation,” says Jocelyn Horner Kelly, executive director, McElhattan Foundation.

“The control of hazardous energy remains a leading cause of serious injuries and fatalities in the workplace,” adds Linda Tapp, CSP, ALCM, CPTD, president, ASSP. “The unexpected release of energy from machines, equipment and processes can harm workers, damage property and disrupt business operations. Now is the time to address lockout/tagout by convening organizations and industry experts to share best practices and identify opportunities for improvement. ASSP thanks McElhattan Foundation for its generous support in making this work possible.”

To learn more about the control of hazardous energy, visit the ASSP website.

About McElhattan Foundation

McElhattan Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Growing from its origins as the charitable arm of Industrial Scientific Corporation, the Foundation today makes strategic grants in four areas: Ending Death on the Job, Economic Development in Knox and Franklin Pennsylvania, End-of-Life Care and Planning and Out-of-School-Time Learning. Learn more at www.mcelhattan.org.

About ASSP – Working together for a safer, stronger future

Since 1911, the American Society of Safety Professionals has helped occupational safety and health professionals protect people, property and the environment. The nonprofit society is based in Chicago’s suburbs. Its global membership of more than 35,000 professionals develops safety and health management systems that prevent injuries, illnesses and fatalities. ASSP advances its members and the safety profession by providing member communities, serving as a trusted advisor, and elevating safety through workforce development. Its flagship journal, Professional Safety, is a longtime leader in the field. Visit www.assp.org and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the ASSP Foundation

The ASSP Foundation, the charitable arm of ASSP, promotes environmental health and safety (EHS) as a viable career choice and works to build a sustainable talent pipeline for the profession. It is solely supported by charitable donations from the ASSP community and corporations committed to advancing the EHS field.