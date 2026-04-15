Sparkling Ice® LIFE SAVERS™ Red, White and Blue variety pack supercharges summer as Flavor Flav amps up the excitement





PRESTON, Wash., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for summer BBQs and America’s 250th birthday, Sparkling Ice®, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, has unveiled the Sparkling Ice® LIFE SAVERS™ Red, White and Blue variety 12-pack, part of a new line of Sparkling Ice flavors that transforms the classic taste of LIFE SAVERS® Candy into America’s favorite zero-sugar sparkling water.

The Red, White and Blue pack extends Talking Rain’s collaboration with Mars brand LIVE SAVERS® by introducing two new candy-inspired flavors of Sparkling Ice: White Grape and Blue Raspberry. The pack also includes Sparkling Ice LIFE SAVERS Wild Cherry and Strawberry.

As the Sparkling Ice LIFE SAVERS collection rolls out, everyone has a chance to rescue their day with flavor. Fans can participate in online sweepstakes to win a “Flavor Rescue” by American rapper and official Olympics hype man Flavor Flav. Fans can submit why they need rescuing for a chance to have Flavor Flav bring the flavor, helping them conquer the top of their to-do list with zero sugar refreshment.

“We knew Flavor Flav was the perfect partner for our Sparkling Ice collab with LIFE SAVERS because he has an innate ability to connect old school with a new era,” said Lisa Holcomb, vice president of brand at Talking Rain. “We know that our consumers love to indulge in ‘newstalgia,’ and thanks to our ongoing partnership with Mars, flavor fans can experience those classic candy flavors that spark joy and recognition, now reimagined as a sparkling water.”

When Sparkling Ice LIFE SAVERS debuted its first four flavors, fans flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions and soon began asking what flavor would come next. One social post perfectly captured the excitement: “I’ve been dying for them to make a blue raz!!” Now that wish has been officially granted!

With its Sparkling Ice LIFE SAVERS beverage collection, Talking Rain achieved an industry-leading milestone: creating brilliant green and blue sparkling beverages in a clear plastic bottle using only colors from natural sources. Available for a limited time, these unique flavors include Green Apple and Blue Raspberry.

“Talking Rain is committed to creating better-for-you beverages that continuously push the boundaries of innovation,” said Ken Sylvia, CEO of Talking Rain. “Working with brands like LIFE SAVERS allows us to give consumers even more reason to reach for Sparkling Ice. Our new Sparkling Ice LIFE SAVERS Red, White and Blue variety pack makes the perfect pairing for a Fourth of July picnic, a poolside gathering or an anytime refreshing treat.”

Rolling out to retailers and Amazon now, Sparkling Ice LIFE SAVERS Red, White and Blue variety 12-pack comes in the iconic 17 fl oz tall skinny bottle with a wrap that mimics the original LIFE SAVERS candy tube, supporting the continued expansion of Sparkling Ice’s full-flavored sparkling water portfolio.

For more information on Sparkling Ice, visit https://www.sparklingice.com.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN’S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

© Mars LIFE SAVERS Brand used under license. This product does not contain LIFE SAVERS® candy.

Media Contact

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

talkingrain@firmani.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35661011-b728-4169-90b8-ab4b7e2c84d3