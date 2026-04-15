Eaglon Prime Adds Portfolio Advisors to Support Structured Investment Decisions

London, UK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaglon Prime, a multi-asset investment platform, has introduced a portfolio advisory service that focuses on shaping portfolios around individual capital goals and allocation preferences. The service comes at a time when market direction is less stable, and participants are spreading exposure across multiple assets. This shift has made it harder to rely on static strategies, increasing the need for structured guidance that adapts as conditions change.

Christopher H., Eaglon Prime representative, said the advisory service is centered on how portfolios are actually managed over time. “Each portfolio starts with a defined purpose, but that purpose often develops as conditions change. What we are doing is working with clients to structure their allocation across different markets in a way that remains clear as exposure grows. It comes down to how capital is positioned, how adjustments are made along the way, and how new assets are introduced without disrupting the direction of the portfolio. We also stay close to how those decisions play out over time, so any changes are made with a clear view of their impact on the broader allocation.”

Advisory aligned with real portfolio structure

The advisory service is integrated within the Eaglon Prime environment, allowing clients to work directly with portfolio advisors while managing their positions. Alongside this, clients have access to a full range of market instruments, including currencies, commodities, digital assets, equities, and indices, all available through the same interface. This allows advisors to structure allocation across different segments based on how capital is intended to perform, not limiting decisions to a single market.

The platform also connects advisory with account-level support, where higher tiers provide closer interaction with analysts, portfolio managers, and research updates. In addition, fixed-term deposit options are available for clients seeking stable returns, offering a separate layer of capital allocation alongside active market participation. This combination allows portfolios to be managed with both flexibility and structure, depending on how clients choose to position their capital over time.

Christopher H. added that the process continues as portfolios expand. “Once a portfolio begins to move across different asset classes, the way decisions are made becomes more important than the initial setup. What matters is having a clear view of how each adjustment fits into the wider structure. As allocations shift, we stay close to that process, so changes remain consistent and aligned with how the portfolio is developing over time.”

About Eaglon Prime

Eaglon Prime operates as a multi-asset platform that combines market access with structured capital solutions. Clients can engage with global equities along with FX pairs, commodities, metals, and digital assets through a unified interface. The platform offers tiered account levels that provide portfolio oversight, analyst access, and personalized support as capital allocation increases. Alongside market activity, Eaglon Prime provides fixed-term deposit solutions with defined returns and weekly payouts, which gives clients a way to maintain a more stable portion of their capital. The platform also provides entry into early-stage digital opportunities, giving clients access to segments that are not always available through traditional channels.

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