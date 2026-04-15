HeyGears Unveils One-Stop 3D Printing Solution for Commercial-Grade Transparent Parts at RAPID + TCT 2026

BOSTON, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From April 14-16, 2026, RAPID + TCT 2026, North America's largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event, takes place in Boston. Under the theme of one-stop 3D printing production solutions, HeyGears is showcasing its latest cutting-edge 3D printing technologies and solutions at Booth 1515.

At this year's show, HeyGears is introducing its one-stop 3D printing production solution for transparent parts. To address common pain points in transparent 3D printing, HeyGears is providing better clarity, yellowing resistance, and impressive toughness for transparent 3D printed parts. At the booth HeyGears is showcasing its one-stop 3D printing production solution for transparent products, from model design to post-processing - designed to deliver reliable, high-clarity, glossy results.

The solution is built on three key strengths: diverse transparency effects enabled by multiple finishing processes; commercial-grade quality through closed-loop coordination of materials, processes, and hardware; a standardized workflow covering design, pre-processing, printing, and post-processing.

At the booth, HeyGears also showcases Reflex 2, Reflex 2 Pro, and the new larger Reflex Max, together with Wash Max and Cure Max, forming a complete workflow from 3D printing to washing, curing, and gloss enhancement. This demonstrates HeyGears' capabilities in efficiency, high-quality surfaces, and post-processing coordination for transparent 3D printed products.

In addition to smart interconnected 3D printing equipment, a key factor behind HeyGears' solution's reliable and repeatable commercial grade results is the effective synergy between high-transparency materials and post-processing techniques. PAT10 High-Transparent resin offers up to 88.5% light transmittance, with acrylic-like clarity, aging resistance, and skin-friendly properties, making it suitable for applications such as consumer electronics components and transparent figurines. PAF10 Clear resin combines 82% transparency with flexible durability, supporting use cases including model making and industrial prototyping. For post-processing, UltraGlaze ClearG115 Gloss Glaze enhances transparency while providing strong adhesion, UV aging resistance, and skin-safe performance.

At RAPID + TCT 2026, HeyGears is demonstrating how transparent 3D printing has moved beyond prototyping and reached commercially viable end-use production. Through its end-to-end solution, the company continues to advance more standardized, efficient, and scalable manufacturing for transparent applications.

To learn more about HeyGears products, visit www.heygears.com or contact contact@heygears.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a05bfe03-8e78-4540-a7d5-19cfeb46700a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9a92aa3-3c15-42cd-a31f-1d1236b92840

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/525d6dda-fc26-4282-b72d-ad392ae62499



