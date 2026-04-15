2026 Semiquincentennial Two-Roll Sets & Bags of the Emerging Liberty Dime Available on April 17

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2026 Semiquincentennial Emerging Liberty Dime Two-Roll Sets and Bags on April 17 at noon (EDT).

Product options include:

Priced at $54.00, a bag containing 200 circulating-quality dimes minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 26SDB)

Priced at $40.00, a two-roll set containing a total of 100 circulating-quality dimes minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 26SDR)

Customers may set up “Remind Me” alerts for these products, view images of the Emerging Liberty dimes, and learn more about other 2026 Semiquincentennial (SemiQ) Program offerings.

The Emerging Liberty Dime obverse design features a determined Liberty as the winds of revolution waft through her hair. With steadfast resolve, she faces the tyranny of the British monarchy. Her liberty cap bears stars and stripes, at once a symbol of our burgeoning Nation and a reference to early American coinage. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1776 ~ 2026.”

The reverse design features an eagle in flight carrying arrows in its talons, representing the American Revolution and the colonists’ fight for independence. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “ONE DIME,” and “LIBERTY OVER TYRANNY.”

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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