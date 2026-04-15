VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from April 06th to April 14th,2026

Nanterre, April 15th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 06th to April 14th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 06th to April 14th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-04-07 FR0000125486 27 818 132,2070 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-07 FR0000125486 17 191 132,1021 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-07 FR0000125486 4 929 131,5692 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-07 FR0000125486 4 062 131,8814 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-08 FR0000125486 16 625 136,1223 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-08 FR0000125486 6 845 136,1711 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-08 FR0000125486 2 103 136,0553 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-08 FR0000125486 1 460 136,1132 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-09 FR0000125486 9 828 136,1236 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-09 FR0000125486 4 468 136,1367 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-09 FR0000125486 1 005 136,0772 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-09 FR0000125486 999 136,0225 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-10 FR0000125486 9 367 136,8697 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-10 FR0000125486 4 813 136,8486 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-10 FR0000125486 1 322 136,7857 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-10 FR0000125486 798 136,4750 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-13 FR0000125486 43 188 134,1203 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-13 FR0000125486 25 159 134,1367 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-13 FR0000125486 7 717 134,1878 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-13 FR0000125486 6 636 134,1395 TQEX VINCI 2026-04-14 FR0000125486 33 010 134,8809 XPAR VINCI 2026-04-14 FR0000125486 18 549 134,9381 CEUX VINCI 2026-04-14 FR0000125486 6 512 134,9363 AQEU VINCI 2026-04-14 FR0000125486 4 329 135,0002 TQEX TOTAL 258 733 134,3987

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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