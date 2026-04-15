VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from April 06th to April 14th,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, April 15th, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 06th to April 14th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 06th to April 14th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-04-07FR000012548627 818132,2070XPAR
VINCI2026-04-07FR000012548617 191132,1021CEUX
VINCI2026-04-07FR00001254864 929131,5692AQEU
VINCI2026-04-07FR00001254864 062131,8814TQEX
VINCI2026-04-08FR000012548616 625136,1223XPAR
VINCI2026-04-08FR00001254866 845136,1711CEUX
VINCI2026-04-08FR00001254862 103136,0553TQEX
VINCI2026-04-08FR00001254861 460136,1132AQEU
VINCI2026-04-09FR00001254869 828136,1236XPAR
VINCI2026-04-09FR00001254864 468136,1367CEUX
VINCI2026-04-09FR00001254861 005136,0772TQEX
VINCI2026-04-09FR0000125486999136,0225AQEU
VINCI2026-04-10FR00001254869 367136,8697XPAR
VINCI2026-04-10FR00001254864 813136,8486CEUX
VINCI2026-04-10FR00001254861 322136,7857TQEX
VINCI2026-04-10FR0000125486798136,4750AQEU
VINCI2026-04-13FR000012548643 188134,1203XPAR
VINCI2026-04-13FR000012548625 159134,1367CEUX
VINCI2026-04-13FR00001254867 717134,1878AQEU
VINCI2026-04-13FR00001254866 636134,1395TQEX
VINCI2026-04-14FR000012548633 010134,8809XPAR
VINCI2026-04-14FR000012548618 549134,9381CEUX
VINCI2026-04-14FR00001254866 512134,9363AQEU
VINCI2026-04-14FR00001254864 329135,0002TQEX
      
  TOTAL258 733134,3987 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration rachat d'actions from to 06-04-26 to 14-04-26 vGB
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