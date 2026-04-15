Purpose Brands Earns Multiple #1 Rankings in Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards, Underscoring Portfolio Strength Across Fitness Segments

Woodbury, Minn. and Boca Raton, Fla., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Brands, the world’s largest portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands, today announced that two of its brand — Anytime Fitness and Orangetheory Fitness — have each earned #1 rankings in Newsweek’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards, highlighting the company’s ability to serve distinct consumer needs through a diversified fitness portfolio.

Anytime Fitness was named the #1 Best Gym, while Orangetheory Fitness was recognized as the #1 Best Boutique Fitness Brand, reflecting strong member satisfaction and consistent delivery of high-quality experiences across both brands.

Voted on by consumers and industry experts nationwide, the annual awards recognize brands across categories based on consumer sentiment and engagement — factors closely tied to member retention, unit-level performance, and long-term franchise success.

“This recognition reflects the trust our members place in us every day,” said Tom Leverton, Chief Executive Officer of Purpose Brands. “Our brands share one goal: helping people live healthier, more active lives, whether through full-spectrum fitness or personalized, coach-guided classes. Earning Newsweek’s top rankings across multiple brands shows what’s possible when you build a franchise system that works for members and operators alike, like Purpose Brands has. We’re grateful to the members, franchisees and team members who voted for Anytime Fitness and Orangetheory Fitness; the support from our communities means everything.”

With nearly 6,000 locations spanning 46 countries and territories, Purpose Brands supports a range of health and wellness journeys — from flexible, holistic fitness solutions to structured, results-driven training environments. This recognition highlights how the company meets consumers wherever they are, while maintaining a consistent standard of experience across its brands.

For prospective franchisees, the recognition further reinforces the strength of Purpose Brands’ operating model — combining established brand awareness, strong member engagement, and systems designed to support long-term business growth and scalable expansion across markets.

The full list of 2026 Readers’ Choice Award winners can be found on Newsweek.com

About Purpose Brands, LLC:

Purpose Brands is the world’s largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services: Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method, Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions and Provision Security. Together, these brands generate USD$3.9 billion in revenue TTM, operating across 46 countries and territories on all seven continents with a combined 6 million members. With a world-class franchise operating model and suite of services that help its portfolio brands accelerate, Purpose Brands is best positioned for rapid expansion and to capture a strong market share in the global wellness industry.