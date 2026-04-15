Family Therapist and Acclaimed Author to Lead Webinar on Healthy Co-Parenting Boundaries

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurisha Smolarski, licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT), certified co-parenting coach, mediator, and author, is joining leading co-parenting service, TalkingParents, for a Co-Parenting & Coffee webinar in May. The webinar, Setting Healthy Co-Parenting Boundaries, will be a live interview and Q&A session featuring expert insights from Smolarski.

In this presentation, she will explore healthy boundaries in co-parenting, with a special emphasis on effective communication, protecting children from conflict, and more. Drawing on her extensive experience as a therapist, she will also explain the reasoning and behaviors behind her recommendations, helping co-parents gain a deeper understanding of the underlying factors at play.

"Boundaries aren't about shutting people out; they're about protecting harmony for everyone involved and doing what's best for your child. Boundaries create predictability. Predictability creates safety. Safety frees kids to just be kids."

-Aurisha Smolarski

Smolarski is the award-winning author of Cooperative Co-Parenting for Secure Kids: The Attachment Theory Guide to Raising Kids in Two Homes. Her expertise has also been featured in Vogue, Newsweek, HuffPost, and Parents, among others. With an extensive professional background and personal experience as a co-parent, she offers a deep understanding of the challenges parents face when raising children in two households.

Co-Parenting & Coffee presents "Setting Healthy Co-Parenting Boundaries" on Thursday, May 14, 7 a.m. PST/10 a.m. EST. Register now or contact TalkingParents to learn more.



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About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, and X.

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