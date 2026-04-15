Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Outlook Report 2026-2030 by Mode of Transport, Product, Service and Region

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intermodal freight transportation market is projected to expand by USD 71.68 billion between 2025 and 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 7% during this period. This report delivers an all-encompassing analysis of the market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis involving around 25 key players.

The report provides a current analysis of the market environment, alongside the latest trends and drivers fueling growth, including the expansion of transcontinental rail infrastructure, strict global maritime emission standards, e-commerce growth, and urban logistics.

Research involved a blend of primary and secondary data, enriched by inputs from industry stakeholders. Detailed insights are provided on market size data, segments with regional analysis, and a thorough vendor landscape, complete with historic and forecast data.

Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Segmentation:

By Mode of Transportation

Rail transport

Road transport

Sea transport

By Product

Minerals and ores

Food and farm products

Equipment and instruments

Chemicals

Others

By Service

Fleet management

Intermodal terminals

By Region

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, The Netherlands, Italy, Spain

APAC: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Vietnam

Middle East and Africa: UAE, South Africa, Egypt

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile

Rest of World (RoW)

Key growth factors include the adoption of hydrogen-powered locomotives, digital twin integration in terminals, and the circular economy in container management, all expected to increase market demand substantially.

Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Report Covers:

Market Sizing

Market Forecast

Industry Analysis

The report's vendor analysis aids clients in enhancing their market position by providing detailed insights into several prominent vendors.

Upcoming trends and challenges influencing market growth are also explored, providing companies strategic leverage for future opportunities. The report synthesizes data through analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, thereby identifying significant industry influencers.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AP Moller Maersk AS

BDP International Inc.

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Convoy Logistics

CSX Corp.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

Elemica Inc.

Hapag Lloyd AG

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Koerber AG

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Lynden Inc.

Marten Transport Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Wabtec Corp.

WiseTech Global Ltd.

XPO Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3vr6m

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