Healthcare Logistics Market Trends and Investment Opportunities 2026-2030 with Strategic Analysis of Key Players

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Logistics Market 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare logistics market is set to experience robust growth, projected to increase by USD 159.91 billion from 2025 to 2030, with an accelerating compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during this period. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis covering approximately 25 leading industry players.

Current market dynamics reveal trends and drivers such as the expansion of biopharmaceutical production, rising cold chain requirements, increasing medical device distribution, and diagnostic service demands. Further, strategic outsourcing and digital transformation are key contributors to market acceleration.

The report synthesizes primary and secondary data, incorporating insights from key industry stakeholders, offering a comprehensive overview of market dimensions, segmentation, regional analysis, and a detailed vendor landscape. Historical and forecast data enrich the market perspective.

Market Segmentation:

By Product: Pharmaceutical products Medical devices

By Service: Transportation Warehousing

By Type: Non-cold chain Cold chain

By Region: APAC: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore North America: US, Canada, Mexico Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands Middle East and Africa: UAE, South Africa, Qatar, Egypt South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile Rest of World (ROW)



A key market growth driver identified in the study is the integration of AI and predictive analytics. Additionally, the expansion of specialized infrastructure and regional fulfillment hubs, the dominance of pure-play contract logistics, and large-scale service mandates are expected to drive substantial demand.

Key Report Areas:

Global healthcare logistics market sizing

Forecast and industry analysis

The vendor analysis aims to enhance client market position with detailed insights on leading players like AP Moller Maersk AS, Biocair, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics SA, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, UPS Inc., and others. The report also highlights upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth, facilitating strategic planning for future opportunities.

Offering a detailed market view through extensive data collection and analysis of key metrics such as profit, pricing, and competition, the report establishes a reliable foundation of qualitative and quantitative research to forecast precise market advancement.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AP Moller Maersk AS

Biocair

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics SA

Dachser SE

DHL International GmbH

DSV AS

Expeditors International Inc.

FedEx Corp.

GEODIS

GXO Logistics Inc.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Kintetsu World Express Inc.

KLN Logistics Group Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Schenker AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/259xmy

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