Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on the changes to proposals 5 and 9 of the AGM

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on the changes made to proposals 5 (inclusion of the annex) and 9 (modification on the CV) of the AGM of 2026
Attachments
| Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on the changes made to proposals 5 (inclusion of the annex) and 9 (modification on the CV) of the AGM of 2026
Attachments
Banco Comercial Português, S.A., informs about call notice of the Annual General Meeting and proposals Attachments Ponto 6 Redução do Capital AGA 2026_v2 EN ...Read More
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about estimated provisions against legal risk related to FX mortgage loans portfolio booked by Bank Millennium, S.A. in 1Q 2026 Attachment ...Read More