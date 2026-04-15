Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on the changes to proposals 5 and 9 of the AGM

 | Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on the changes made to proposals 5 (inclusion of the annex) and 9 (modification on the CV) of the AGM of 2026

Attachments


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2026 BCP

Attachments

Ponto 5_a) e b)_EN Ponto 9_Eleicao CA mandato 2026-29_AG_2026 EN
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