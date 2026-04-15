Thick Film Devices Market Insights and Growth Outlook by Type, End-User, and Region, 2026-2034

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thick Film Devices Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type, End-User, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thick film devices market was valued at USD 166.5 billion in 2025, and it is poised to grow to USD 413.5 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.31% from 2026 to 2034. North America leads the market with a 31% share in 2025, driven by a strong technological foundation, widespread advanced electronics adoption in automotive and industrial sectors, significant semiconductor investments, and innovation-friendly regulatory frameworks.

The growth of the thick film devices market is largely fueled by increasing demand for miniaturized electronic components across various sectors like automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and infrastructure. The rising popularity of smart devices and connected technologies, such as IoT and wearables, necessitates compact, reliable, and high-performance components. Thick film devices are preferred for their cost-effectiveness, thermal stability, and substrate compatibility. Advances in deposition techniques and paste formulations further enhance these devices, aiding integration into complex electronic systems and boosting market growth.

The United States is a key player in the thick film devices market due to its established semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem. This provides a robust platform for thick film component production and consumption. In February 2026, Vishay Intertechnology launched ultra-compact AEC-Q200 qualified 0201 thick film chip resistors in the U.S., halving PCB space for automotive, industrial, and telecoms. Government initiatives to bolster domestic electronics supply chains and lessen foreign reliance are expanding the market. The surge in healthcare technology, aerospace, and defense applications further supports market growth.

THICK FILM DEVICES MARKET TRENDS

Accelerating Miniaturization in Electronic Components

Miniaturization drives the thick film devices market as electronic manufacturers reduce device sizes while increasing functionality. In September 2025, Heraeus Electronics hosted a workshop showcasing advanced materials and techniques for modern electronics. With its ability to deposit precise layers, thick film technology is crucial for evolving design demands, particularly for wearable tech.

Rising Integration in Automotive Electronics

The shift towards electrification and autonomous driving is boosting thick film devices demand in the automotive sector. Modern vehicles rely heavily on these components for reliable operation. In May 2025, Vishay enhanced its D2TO35 series with an AEC-Q200 qualified thick film power resistor, offering 30% more energy absorption for automotive applications.

Expansion of Renewable Energy Applications

The move towards renewable energy is benefiting thick film devices, especially in photovoltaic cells and power conversion components. Solar and wind energy systems depend on thick film technology for efficient energy conversion. First Solar's expansion plans in November 2025 to boost thin-film solar module production highlight this growing demand.

THICK FILM DEVICES INDUSTRY SEGMENTATION

Capacitors, holding 25% of the market share, are essential in various electronic assemblies. Their compact size and reliable performance make them indispensable across consumer electronics and automotive applications. The demand for high-frequency capacitors in telecoms and IoT applications is also rising.

By End-User:

Automotive: 32% market share, driven by electronic systems in vehicles and the shift to electric and hybrid cars requiring high-performance components.

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Infrastructure

Regional Analysis:

North America: 31% market share, led by advanced technological ecosystems and R&D investments.

Asia-Pacific: Growing market, driven by electronics manufacturing and consumer electronics expansion.

Europe: Significant demand from automotive and renewable energy sectors.

Latin America: Expanding due to automotive industry investments and electronics manufacturing.

Middle East and Africa: Opportunities in renewable energy and infrastructure development.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The market is moderately consolidated with established players pursuing product innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships. Key companies include Bourns Inc., KOA Speer Electronics Inc., Panasonics Corp., Rohm Semiconductor GmbH, Vishay Intertechnology, and more.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT:

How big is the thick film devices market?

What is the future outlook of the thick film devices market?

What are the key factors driving the thick film devices market?

Which region accounts for the largest market share?

Who are the leading companies in the market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $166.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $413.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Bourns Inc.

Ferro Techniek B.V.

KOA Speer Electronics Inc. (KOA Corporation)

Panasonic Corporation

Rohm Semiconductor GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Thermo Heating Elements LLC

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co.

Wurth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

YAGEO Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kp852t

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