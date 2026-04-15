Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Results of the Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement

No. 4/2026

Copenhagen, 15 April 2026

Results of the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") held its annual general meeting today. The outcome of the general meeting was as follows:

Adoption of the audited annual report

The audited annual report was adopted by the general meeting.

Appropriation of profit as recorded in the adopted annual report

The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal that for the financial year 2025 the Company pays a dividend of DKK 4.50 per share of DKK 1.

Presentation of the Company’s remuneration report for an advisory vote

The remuneration report was approved by the general meeting.

Adoption of the remuneration of the Board of Directors and Board committees

The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal for compensation to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2026 as follows (unchanged from 2025):

Ordinary members of the Board of Directors shall be paid a base annual fee of DKK 440,000

The chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive three times the base annual fee

The vice-chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive two times the base annual fee

The chair of the Audit Committee shall receive a fee corresponding to 75 percent of the base annual fee

Other members of the Audit Committee shall receive a fee corresponding to 37.5 percent of the base annual fee

The chair of each of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee shall receive a fee corresponding to 50 percent of the base annual fee

Other members of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee, respectively, shall receive a fee corresponding to 25 percent of the base annual fee

The fees for the chair and members of the committees are in addition to their fee as chairman, vice-chairman or member of the Board of Directors. In addition to the above, the Company may, in accordance with the Company’s Remuneration Policy, also pay social contributions and similar fees that may be charged by foreign authorities in relation to the fees paid to members of the Board of Directors. Further, the Company may pay travel expenses and other expenses related to the work as a member of the Board of Directors.

Any proposals by the Board of Directors and/or shareholders

The Board of Directors had not received any proposals from the shareholders.

Election of members to the Board of Directors

The general meeting re-elected Henrik Brandt, Dianne Blixt, Marlene Forsell, Anders Obel and Ricardo Oberlander and elected Lars Dahlgren as members of the Board of Directors. Jörg Biebernick had decided not to stand for re-election.

Election of auditor(s)

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

Further, PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was elected to provide a statement of assurance on the contents of the sustainability reporting in the management’s statement in the annual report for the financial year 2026.

--





Employee-elected members of the Board of Directors as of today are Karsten Dam Larsen, Hanne Malling and Thomas Thomsen who were all elected in 2023 for a period of four years.

The Board of Directors has appointed Henrik Brandt as chairman of the Board of Directors.

Members of the Audit Committee are Marlene Forsell (chair), Dianne Blixt and Lars Dahlgren. Members of the Nomination Committee as well as the Remuneration Committee are Henrik Brandt (chair), Anders Obel, Ricardo Oberlander and Dianne Blixt.







For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Director of Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: +45 5084 7222

Email: torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachment