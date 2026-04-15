Smart Digital Power Grid Substation Market Report 2026: Revenues to Grow by Nearly $10 Billion Over 2026-2030

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Digital Power Grid Substation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart digital power grid substation market has witnessed robust growth recently, with an anticipated expansion from $23.03 billion in 2025 to $24.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8%. This growth is driven by increasing electricity demand due to urbanization, the expansion of transmission and distribution infrastructure, smart grid initiatives, power reliability upgrades, and a rise in industrial power consumption.

The market is further projected to reach $34.11 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%. Key factors contributing to this growth include accelerated integration of renewable energy, increased adoption of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, demand for energy efficiency, and the rise of digital twin and predictive maintenance technologies.

Renewable energy integration is pivotal to advancing the smart digital power grid substation market. With global decarbonization goals and policies boosting solar and wind power capacities, smart digital substations play a vital role by leveraging advanced sensors and communication technologies. These technologies coordinate renewable energy sources, minimize curtailment, and efficiently align supply with grid demand. In 2023, Eurostat reported that renewable energy accounted for 24.5% of EU energy consumption, highlighting the sector's significance in market expansion.

Leading companies are focusing on developing advanced solutions like zonal autonomous control to enhance grid reliability. This approach divides the grid into zones, allowing independent monitoring and response to disturbances, thereby boosting stability and efficiency. GE Vernova Inc. exemplifies this trend with its launch of grid automation solutions designed to address renewable integration challenges and aging infrastructure through software-defined automation powered by AI and ML.

Strategic acquisitions further bolster market capabilities. For instance, Gridspertise S.r.l. acquired Aidon Oy in November 2023 to bolster its presence in the Nordic region and accelerate digitalization globally. Aidon Oy brings smart metering expertise that complements Gridspertise's Quantum Edge platform, strengthening its market foothold.

Major market players include Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, GE Vernova Inc., ABB Ltd., and others. These companies are steering innovation by responding to tariffs impacting imported components, which has encouraged domestic manufacturing and innovation in software-driven substation management solutions.

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Substation Automation Systems, Smart Meters, Communication Networks, ADMS

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid

By Voltage Level: High, Medium, Low

By Application: Energy Management, Grid Monitoring, Fault Detection, Demand Response

By End Users: Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Companies Mentioned: Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, GE Vernova Inc., and others.

Geographical Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

The report includes crucial ratios and comparative data on market size, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditure. It offers extensive country and regional data alongside competitive market segment information.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $24.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Smart Digital Power Grid Substation market report include:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

GE Vernova Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

Alstom SA

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Belden Inc.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.

Hyundai Electric And Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

CG Power And Industrial Solutions Limited

Powell Industries Inc.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

NovaTech Automation Inc.

Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation

Arteche Group

SATEC Ltd.

Rongxin Power Electronic Co. Ltd.

NR Electric Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qmbj5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment