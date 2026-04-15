Middle East and North Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market 2026-2035: Investment Opportunities Booming

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa (MENA) AI in Healthcare Market: Distribution by Type of Platform, Type of Component, Type of Application, Type of Technology, End User and Leading Players: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) AI in healthcare market is projected to expand significantly, from USD 0.6 billion in the current year to USD 15 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 43%. This remarkable growth is driven by AI's transformative impact on healthcare, aiding diagnosis, and treatment through advanced technologies.

Growth and Trends in AI Healthcare

AI technologies are enhancing disease detection, treatment, and management, allowing healthcare providers to deliver personalized care. AI analyzes large datasets to detect early-stage diseases, improving accuracy in fields like radiology, pathology, and oncology. These technologies support the shift toward precision medicine by enabling customized treatment plans and predicting disease progression.

Operational efficiency in healthcare improves with AI through automated documentation, virtual assistants, and decision-support tools. These innovations relieve administrative burdens, allowing healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care. AI-driven wearables enable continuous monitoring, transitioning healthcare toward a preventive model. These advancements underpin the projected growth of the MENA AI healthcare market.

Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion

Key drivers include the prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and government strategies like the UAE's National AI Strategy 2031. Significant investments in AI infrastructure, such as smart hospitals and data centers, are paving the way for improved health information exchange. Personalized medicine is gaining momentum through AI-enhanced multi-omics technologies, providing tailored treatment solutions. Telehealth expansions, like Seha Virtual Hospital in Saudi Arabia, are optimizing healthcare resource allocation.

Challenges Impeding Market Progress

Despite significant growth potential, challenges persist, such as inadequate data quality and fragmented health records, limiting AI model effectiveness. Infrastructure issues like internet connectivity and outdated IT systems also hinder deployment. Furthermore, a shortage of AI-skilled healthcare professionals leads to resistance due to low digital literacy. Regulatory and ethical concerns about data privacy and integration costs remain significant barriers.

Solutions Segment Leads Market Growth

The global AI healthcare market divides into solutions and services, with solutions maintaining the largest market share. This segment's dominance is due to the widespread adoption of AI technologies in the healthcare domain and continuous product innovation by industry players. Companies like Microsoft are introducing advanced AI models that improve patient care and decision-making processes.

Healthcare Providers Propel Market Growth

Accounting for 45% of the market share, healthcare providers are the primary market drivers. Their focus on robotic surgeries and AI-driven diagnostics enhances patient outcomes and reduces interpretation time. As AI becomes integral to genome analysis and clinical trials, healthcare providers' adoption of these technologies continues to expand.

Report Scope

The MENA AI in healthcare market encompasses key segments including platform types, technology, application, and end users. Prominent industry players include GE Healthcare, Microsoft, Google, and IBM, driving the market through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Platform Types: Solutions, Services

Components: Hardware, Software, Services, Others

Applications: Medical Imaging, Clinical Trials, Cybersecurity, and more

Technologies: Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision

End Users: Healthcare Providers, Payers, Companies, Patients

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

GE Healthcare

Google

IBM

Intel Corporation

IQVIA

Medtronic

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle

Siemens Healthineers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/makiz0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.