KLÉPIERRE: MODALITIES OF AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

REGULATED RELEASE

MODALITIES

OF AVAILABILITY

OR CONSULTATION OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

Paris – April 15, 2026

The shareholders of Klépierre (the “Company”) are invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on:

Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 9.00a.m. (CET)

at the Hôtel Kimpton St Honoré – 20, rue Daunou – 75002 Paris – France

The notice of meeting, including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main procedures for participating in and voting at this general meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 1, 2026, Bulletin No. 39.

The convening notice, serving as a corrective notice to the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on April 1, 2026, will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires and in a legal gazette within the time limits prescribed by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

Shareholders are informed that the notice of meeting published in BALO No. 39 of April 1, 2026, containing the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions, has been amended to include an additional resolution (21st resolution) and, accordingly, to renumber the final resolution of the meeting (22nd resolution).

These notices, as well as the preparatory documents for the general meeting referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, are available on the Company’s website at the following address: www.klepierre.com (section “Finance / 2026 General Meeting”).

In accordance with Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code, as amended by Decree No. 2026-94 of February 13, 2026, the Company is exempt from sending to shareholders who so request the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, as these documents are made available on its website at the following address: https://www.klepierre.com/finance/assemblee-generale-2026-69c244cd3fa41.

Other documents and information relating to the general meeting are available to shareholders, in accordance with applicable regulations, at the Company’s registered office.





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Budd, CFA, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication



+33 (0)6 86 59 74 36 — laurent.budd@klepierre.com



Hugo Martins, IR Manager



+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com



Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager



+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com



Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Communication



+33 (0)6 43 41 97 18 — helene.salmon@klepierre.com



Marie Gesquière, Taddeo



+33 (0)6 28 22 97 58 — teamklepierre@taddeo.fr







ABOUT KLÉPIERRE Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.2 billion at December 31, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.



For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

















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