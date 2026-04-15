Alliance for Decision Education Receives Grant to Advance Decision Education in K-12 Classrooms

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Decision Education , a national nonprofit leading the effort to integrate decision-making skills into K–12 education, has received a grant from the John Templeton Foundation to support a new initiative titled Better Decisions, Brighter Futures: A Bold Vision To Embed Decision-Making Skills Into Every K-12 Classroom.

The initiative will partner closely with educators through a collaborative co-design process to understand what Decision Education looks like in real classrooms. Rather than adding to teachers’ workloads, the project focuses on integrating decision-making into existing curriculum across core subjects like math, science, English language arts, and social studies with the goal of making Decision Education a natural, sustainable part of everyday instruction.

As schools increasingly prioritize durable skills alongside academic content, educators are looking for practical ways to connect learning to real-world decisions. This initiative meets that need by providing a tool educators can use to create Decision Education lessons for immediate use. The project will be implemented through the Alliance’s Decision Education Incubator, a field-tested model that partners with schools to test, refine, and support classroom-ready strategies through ongoing collaboration and coaching.

“We are honored to receive support from the John Templeton Foundation for this effort to bring Decision Education into more classrooms,” said David Samuelson, Executive Director of the Alliance for Decision Education. “By working directly with educators, we can identify what works in practice and create resources that help others integrate these approaches into their teaching.”

A key focus of the initiative is field-building. The Alliance will develop a suite of resources including case studies, classroom examples, and implementation tools that document how Decision Education can be successfully integrated into core instruction. These materials are intended to inspire educators, and make it easier for schools and systems to adopt similar approaches.

“Helping young people develop the habits of mind that lead to wise decisions is essential for both individual flourishing and a healthy society,” said Richard Bollinger, Ph.D., Senior Program Officer, Character Virtue Development at the Templeton Foundation. “This project reflects a thoughtful approach to supporting educators and advancing Decision Education in K-12 classrooms.”

Insights from the initiative will inform broader efforts to expand Decision Education, contributing to research, practice, and cross-sector adoption. By equipping educators with practical, evidence-informed approaches, the Alliance continues to move toward a future where every student develops the skills to make thoughtful, informed decisions.

About the Alliance for Decision Education

The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance) is a national nonprofit and field builder with the mission of improving lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions. The Alliance partners with teachers, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness and lead the growing call to have Decision Education taught in schools across the country.

About the John Templeton Foundation

Founded in 1987, the John Templeton Foundation supports interdisciplinary research and catalyzes conversations that inspire awe and wonder. We are working to create a world where people are curious about the wonders of the universe, free to pursue lives of meaning and purpose, and motivated by great and selfless love.

With an endowment of $4 billion and annual giving of approximately $150 million, the Foundation ranks among the 30 largest grantmaking foundations in the United States. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, our philanthropic activities have engaged all major faith traditions and extended to more than 60 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.templeton.org .

Media Contact

Ivy McDaniels

Communications Director

ivy@alliancefordecisioneducation.org

(610) 668-1484