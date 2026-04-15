Banijay Group: Convening Annual General Meeting 2026

Paris – 15 April 2026

Convening of the Annual General Meeting of Banijay Group N.V.

Banijay Group N.V. today announced that the Annual General Meeting (“General Meeting”) will take place on Wednesday 27 May 2026 at 2:00 pm CET at Mediarena 2, 1114 BC Amsterdam-Duivendrecht, the Netherlands.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Opening Report of the Financial Year 2025 Remuneration report 2025, which is included in the 2025 Universal Registration Document (advisory vote) Discussion on the corporate governance chapter, which is included in the 2025 Universal Registration Document (advisory vote) Annual accounts 2025 Adoption of the annual accounts 2025 that are included in the 2025 Universal Registration Document (voting item) Distribution over Financial Year 2025 (voting item) Approval pursuant to section 2:107a Dutch civil code for the All3Media Transaction (voting item) Distribution at the charge of the Company’s ordinary share premium reserves (voting item) Discharge members of the Management Board Discharge executive members of the Management Board (voting item) Discharge non-executive members of the Management Board (voting item) Re-appointment of Mr Stéphane Courbit as chairman of the Management Board ("Chairman") and Non-Executive Director (voting item) Re-appointment of Mrs Sophie Kurinckx-Leclerc as Executive Director (voting item) Re-appointment of Mr Pierre Cuilleret as Non-Executive Director (voting item) Re-appointment of Mrs Cécile Lévi as Non-Executive Director (voting item) Re-appointment of Mrs Marella Moretti as Non-Executive Director (voting item) Appointment of Mrs Isabelle Seillier as Non-Executive Director (voting item) Designation of the Management Board in relation to the issuance of shares Designation of the Management Board as the competent body to issue shares and to grant rights to acquire shares (voting item) Designation of the Management Board as the competent body to limit or exclude any pre-emptive rights (voting item) Designation of the Management Board in relation to any long-term incentive plan(s) Designation of the Management Board as the competent body to issue ordinary shares and to grant rights to acquire ordinary shares (voting item)

Designation of the Management Board as the competent body to limit or exclude any pre-emptive rights (voting item)

Designation of the Management Board in relation to convertible bonds and/or any debt instrument including warrants Designation of the Management Board as the competent body to issue ordinary shares and to grant rights to acquire ordinary shares in relation to convertible bonds and/or any debt instrument including warrants (voting item) Designation of the Management Board as the competent body to limit or exclude any pre-emptive rights (voting item) Authorisation of the Management Board to repurchase shares in the Company (voting item) Any other business Closing



GENERAL INFORMATION

Meeting documents

The Company is an international company and its corporate language is English. The General Meeting will therefore be conducted in English.

The agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda, the 2025 Universal Registration Document (which includes the report of the Management Board and the annual accounts for the Financial Year 2025), are available on the website of the Company: https://group.banijay.com/shareholders-annual-meeting/ and https://group.banijay.com/universal-registration-document/.

These documents are also available for inspection at the office of the Company, 8, rue François 1er, 75008 Paris, France. Please send an email should you want to obtain a copy free of charge (email: investors@group.banijay.com).

Attendance instructions

Registration date

Shareholders may exercise voting rights if they hold shares in the share capital of the Company on 29 April 2026 (the "Registration Date") and are registered as such in the administrations held by the banks and brokers that are intermediaries (the "Intermediaries").

Attending in person

Shareholders who wish to attend the General Meeting in person or wish to authorize others to represent them at the General Meeting and are entitled to attend the General Meeting must register themselves at ABN AMRO via www.abnamro.com/shareholder or through the Intermediary in whose administration the shareholder is registered as holder of shares of the Company, no later than 5:00 pm CET on 20 May 2026.

The Intermediaries must provide to ABN AMRO, via www.abnamro.com/intermediary , no later than 1:00 pm CET on 21 May 2026 a statement identifying the number of shares held by the shareholder on the Registration Date and presented for registration, as well as the full address details of the shareholder concerned in order to be able to verify the shareholding on the Registration Date in an efficient manner.

The shareholder will receive from ABN AMRO directly or via the Intermediary, proof of registration (the "Registration Card") with a registration number by e-mail. This Registration Card will serve as an admission ticket to the General Meeting and should be brought to the General Meeting in order to gain admission in person.

Proxy and voting instructions

A shareholder who does not wish to attend the General Meeting in person may, without prejudice to the above with regard to registration, grant an electronic proxy with voting instructions via the evoting system of ABN AMRO ( www.abnamro.com/shareholder ) no later than 5:00 pm CET on 20 May 2026. This electronic proxy with voting instructions in the ABN AMRO evoting system is granted to M.A.J. Cremers, civil-law notary in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and/or her legal substitute and/or each civil-law notary of Stibbe.1

A proxy can be granted with or without voting instructions. In case a proxy is granted without voting instructions it shall be deemed to include a voting instruction in favor of all proposals made by the Management Board. M.A.J. Cremers is authorised to share the voting instructions given by a Shareholder with the Management Board of the Company, unless the Shareholder explicitly states by email to manon.cremers@stibbe.com no later than 5:00 pm CET on 20 May 2026 that he/she does not consent to the sharing of the voting instructions given by him/her.

Admission on the day of the General Meeting

Admission will take place at the registration desk at the venue of the General Meeting between 1:30 pm CET and 1:50 pm CET, with 2:00 pm CET being the start of the General Meeting on 27 May 2026.

It is not possible to be admitted after this time. Attendees may be asked to identify themselves prior to being admitted to the meeting and are therefore requested to bring a valid identity document. Access may be declined in case no proof of registration or identification can be provided.

Agenda

Q1 2026 results: 18 May 2026

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange +33 6 29 56 20 19

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, an entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2025, Banijay Group recorded on a standalone basis revenue of €4.9bn and Adjusted EBITDA of €961m. Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS)



Regulated information related to this press release is available on the website:

https://group.banijay.com/results-center/

https://group.banijay.com/

1 Alternatively, a shareholder may also grant a proxy in writing to a third party or to M.A.J. Cremers. For this a form is available free of charge at the offices of the Company and on the website https://group.banijay.com/shareholders-annual-meeting/. The form must be completed and be received by M.A.J. Cremers, civil-law notary in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, by e-mail via manon.cremers@stibbe.com no later than 5:00 pm CET on 20 May 2026.This also applies for holders of registered shares.

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