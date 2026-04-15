Solidgate partners with Bolt to support payment processing across European and global markets

Nicosia, Cyprus, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidgate, a payments orchestration platform for global businesses, has announced a partnership with Bolt, one of Europe's leading mobility and delivery platforms operating across 50+ countries.

Under the partnership, Solidgate will support Bolt in reducing card processing costs and expanding into new currencies and regions. The collaboration brings together Solidgate's deep European payments expertise with Bolt's rapidly scaling global footprint.

"Bolt's payment infrastructure has to be structured in a completely bespoke way, given the scale and complexity of their operations across dozens of markets," said Yevhen Rutytskyi, VP Sales CEE at Solidgate. "We're proud to partner with one of Europe's most recognized technology brands and support their continued growth."

Mobility and delivery platforms face distinct payment challenges: high transaction volumes across multiple currencies, tight margins that demand competitive processing costs, and the need to accept payments reliably across a growing number of regions. For companies at Bolt's scale, having the right payments infrastructure partner is a strategic decision, not just a technical one.

The partnership marks another milestone in Solidgate's expanding portfolio of high-growth European technology companies.

About Solidgate

Solidgate is a payments orchestration platform that enables businesses to process payments across global markets from a single integration, grow their payment stack, improve acceptance rates, and reduce costs and operational overhead.

Through one unified platform connecting 100+ acquirers and 100+ alternative payment methods, Solidgate helps merchants boost conversion rates, cut payment costs, and scale into new markets, with smart routing, multi-acquirer connectivity, and built-in services from billing to chargeback management.

Learn more at solidgate.com.

About Bolt

Bolt is a shared mobility platform that has operations in over 50 countries and 850 cities and provides shared mobility services, including ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike rental and car rental to over 200 million customers. More than 4.5 million drivers use the Bolt platform around the world. The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case.

Press Inquiries

Kateryna Tymchenko

kateryna.tymchenko [at] solidgate.com

https://solidgate.com/