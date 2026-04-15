Audited annual report 2025 of AS Pro Kapital Grupp

The Council of AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereafter referred to as the Group) has approved the Group’s audited annual report for 2025.



In 2025, the Group’s revenue amounted to EUR 53.2 million, increasing by EUR 35.0 million (193%) compared to 2024 (2024: EUR 18.2 million). The growth in revenue was primarily driven by increased sales of real estate, mainly due to the handover of completed apartments in the Kalaranna District and the Uus Kindrali project in Tallinn, as well as the handover of residential units in the City Villas and the residential-commercial development in Vilnius. By comparison, revenue in 2024 remained at a lower level, as apartment handovers in the Kalaranna District commenced only in December 2024 and, throughout most of the year, sales were largely limited to a small number of remaining inventory units in Latvia and Lithuania.

The Group’s operating profit amounted to EUR 14.7 million, increasing by EUR 14.6 million compared to 2024. The financial year ended with a net profit of EUR 12.0 million.

Classification of liabilities

As at 31 December 2025, the Group classified secured bonds with a nominal value of EUR 10.5 million as current liabilities in accordance with IAS 1, due to a technical covenant breach at a subsidiary level existing at the reporting date. Consequently, the Group did not have an unconditional right to defer settlement of the bonds for more than twelve months after the reporting date.

The covenant breach was technical in nature and did not trigger any repayment obligation. The breach was remedied on 26 March 2026, and as of that date the Group is in full compliance with the applicable covenant requirements. Accordingly, the bonds would be classified as non-current liabilities as of that date.

Differences Between the Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2025 and the 12-Month Interim Financial Results Published on 27 February 2026:

The changes relate to the classification of liabilities between current and non-current, with no impact on total liabilities.

Consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 31.12.2025

audited

annual

report 31.12.2025

12M

interim

report Current liabilities Current debt 30 046 18 833 Total current liabilities 44 059 32 846 Non-current liabilities Non-current debt 15 053 26 266 Total non-current liabilities 17 104 28 317 TOTAL LIABILITIES 61 163 61 163



AS Pro Kapital Grupp consolidated annual report 2025 in ESEF format together with independent auditor’s report is attached to this announcement and will be made available on the company’s website https://www.prokapital.com/en/financials/

Ann-Kristin Kuusik

CFO

AS Pro Kapital Grupp

Phone: +372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee

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