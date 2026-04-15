Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH that Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH as of April 15, 2026, has increased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:

Share capital and voting rights Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously Holding in Nilfisk Holding after April 15, 2026 Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 0% 94.47% Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % N/A N/A Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH total share capital in % 0% 94.47%

As of April 15, 2026, Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH directly or indirectly controls 25,626,161 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 94.47% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

+45 42 31 00 07

njespersen@Nilfisk.com

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