AssureCKD Appoints Former LumiraDx Technical Director Dr. Aman Khan as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Diagnostic Platform Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCKD, a Canadian medical device company developing point-of-care solutions for chronic kidney disease (CKD) screening and diagnosis, today announced the appointment of Dr. Aman Khan as Chief Technology Officer, effective April 13, 2026.

Dr. Khan brings more than 30 years of experience in diagnostics and medical technology, with a proven track record of leading platform development from concept through to global commercialization. He is also a prolific innovator, with over 50 issued patents across diagnostic technologies and platform architectures.

Most recently, Dr. Khan served as Technical Director at LumiraDx, where he led the development of a next-generation point-of-care diagnostic platform and built global, cross-functional teams across the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. LumiraDx was subsequently acquired by Roche in a transaction valued at approximately $350 million USD.

Prior to LumiraDx, Dr. Khan held senior leadership roles at Alere, a global leader in rapid diagnostics acquired by Abbott Laboratories for approximately $5.8 billion USD. At Alere, he provided technical leadership across multiple diagnostic platforms and integrations, including Biosite and Hemosense.

Dr. Khan’s expertise spans R&D strategy, assay development, platform engineering, and regulatory execution. Throughout his career, he has focused on translating complex scientific innovation into scalable, commercially viable diagnostic solutions.

At AssureCKD, Dr. Khan will lead the company’s technology strategy and execution as it advances its proprietary MATLOC platform toward design lock, validation, and regulatory submission. This appointment comes as AssureCKD accelerates development of its platform, with a focus on advancing assay performance, integrating system components, and preparing for regulatory engagement in the United States.

“Dr. Khan has played a key role in the development of some of the most successful point-of-care diagnostic platforms in the industry,” said Harrison Ross, Chief Executive Officer of AssureCKD. “His experience scaling technologies from early development through commercialization, combined with his deep expertise in assay development and platform integration, significantly de-risks our path to market as we advance toward key technical and regulatory milestones.”

“AssureCKD is addressing a critical gap in the early detection of chronic kidney disease,” said Dr. Khan. “I look forward to working with the team to advance the MATLOC platform and deliver clinically meaningful, scalable diagnostic solutions that can be deployed at the point of care.”

The appointment comes as AssureCKD prepares for its next phase of growth and financing.

About AssureCKD

AssureCKD is a Canadian medical device company focused on improving the early detection and management of chronic kidney disease. The company is developing a point-of-care diagnostic platform designed to provide rapid, quantitative assessment of key kidney function biomarkers, enabling timely clinical decision-making in decentralized healthcare settings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development and commercialization of AssureCKD’s diagnostic platform. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Contact:

info@assureckd.com