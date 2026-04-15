BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE – AVNS), Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE – LEG), Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – SLNO), Forian, Inc. (Nasdaq – FORA)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE – AVNS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Avanos Medical will be acquired by affiliates of American Industrial Partners (“AIP”) for $25.00 per share in an all-cash transaction that values Avanos Medical at an enterprise value of approximately $1.272 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Avanos Medical Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/avanos-medical-inc-nyse-avns/.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE – LEG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Leggett & Platt will be acquired by Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE – SGI) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.5 billion based on Somnigroup's closing share price on April 10, 2026. Leggett & Platt shareholders will receive 0.1455 shares of Somnigroup common stock in exchange for each share of Leggett & Platt common stock they own. As a result of the transaction, Leggett & Platt’s shareholders will own approximately 9% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Leggett & Platt Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/leggett-platt-incorporated-nyse-leg/.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – SLNO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Soleno will be acquired by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - NBIX) for $53.00 per share in a cash transaction, representing a total transaction equity value of approximately $2.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Soleno Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $90.32 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/soleno-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-slno/.

Forian, Inc. (Nasdaq – FORA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Forian will be acquired by an entity affiliated with Max Wygod, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, together with certain other senior executives and existing stockholders of the Company for $2.17 per share in a cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Forian Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/forian-inc-nasdaq-fora/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.