Inside Self-Storage World Expo 2026: Innovation, Education and Community at the Forefront of the Self-Storage Industry

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ Inside Self-Storage (ISS) World Expo, the leading event for the self-storage industry, took place in Las Vegas with education April 7-10 and exhibits April 8 and 9. The event brought together renowned companies and innovative leaders, offering access to cutting-edge solutions, thought leadership and networking opportunities designed for professionals across the self-storage sector.

A Global Gathering of Leaders

This year, the expo welcomed top executives, successful facility operators and thought leaders from across the globe, creating an international forum for advancing the industry. Prominent names and organizations in the expo hall, including Chateau Products, Extra Space Storage, Janus International Group, Modern Storage and Public Storage, among 250-plus total companies, shared products and technologies shaping the future of the business.





Brandon Grebe, Cofounder/CEO at Uplift Development Group, discussed Investing & Development in a Q&A session.

The Exhibitor Theater, now on its second iteration, provided additional opportunities for discovery. 6Storage Software Solutions, DualEntry, Forge Building Co., Storage Building Co. and Yardi participated in product presentations and demonstrations on the show floor.

Exclusive Innovations at the Preview Pavilion

Attendees were given an exclusive first look at fresh innovations before the crowds arrived. The Preview Pavilion featured select exhibitors highlighting the latest products, emerging trends and transformative solutions. Participating companies included Noah's Ark Self Storage, Pacific Southwest Realty Services, Self Storage Consulting Group, Self Storage Manager, Storable, Storage Building Co., StorageReach, Storeganise, Tenant Inc., Trachte Building Systems and XPS Solutions.

Table Talks at ISS World Expo 2026 offered attendees and exhibitors a unique opportunity to engage in moderated discussions on a wide range of topics. These dynamic roundtable sessions began with brief presentations by table hosts, followed by open dialogue and Q&A, allowing participants to rotate for maximum engagement. The topics covered critical areas such as building, investing, marketing, operations, risk management and technology, and featured insights from more than three dozen experts.





ISS World Expo Table Talks provided an intimate setting in which attendees could interact with industry experts on more than 40 high-demand topics.

Educational Programming

ISS World Expo 2026 delivered a robust educational slate, equipping attendees with the tools and strategies needed to succeed in a competitive market. Key sessions included:

Self-Storage Q&A Sessions : Experts hosted themed discussions on topics such as Investing & Development, Management & Marketing, Technology & Innovation and International Business, providing visitors with tailored insights.

: Experts hosted themed discussions on topics such as Investing & Development, Management & Marketing, Technology & Innovation and International Business, providing visitors with tailored insights. Storage Redefined Masterclass: Presented by Toy Storage Nation, this full-day workshop offered a comprehensive roadmap to success in untapped revenue streams, including boat/RV storage, flex storage and commercial truck parking.





The education sessions drew large crowds of professionals interested in hearing from expert presenters on critical topics in self-storage.

Networking and Collaboration at Its Best

ISS World Expo 2026 fostered a sense of community and shared purpose. Highlights included:

Women in Storage Education (WISE): This dynamic gathering was designed to celebrate and empower women from across the storage industry. It provided a platform through which to share triumphs, challenges and valuable business insights. It included a Q&A session followed by a networking reception that encouraged collaboration and connection.

This dynamic gathering was designed to celebrate and empower women from across the storage industry. It provided a platform through which to share triumphs, challenges and valuable business insights. It included a Q&A session followed by a networking reception that encouraged collaboration and connection. Speed Networking for Facility Operators : This fast-paced session allowed participants to make dozens of new connections in just one hour, creating valuable chances for collaboration.

: This fast-paced session allowed participants to make dozens of new connections in just one hour, creating valuable chances for collaboration. Buyers & Sellers Meeting: Attendees explored property opportunities and connected with buyers, sellers, and brokers from across the U.S., driving business growth and expansion.





A Celebration of Community and Milestones

ISS World Expo 2026 was a true celebration of the self-storage community, with attendees coming together to honor key industry milestones. Highlights included:

ISS Anniversary : The Inside Self-Storage brand, which produces the ISS World Expo in addition to the ISS Magazine, website, store and community, marked its 35th anniversary with a special celebration featuring cake and champagne on the show floor. Attendees reflected on the brand’s legacy and its contributions to the sector over the past three and a half decades.

: The Inside Self-Storage brand, which produces the ISS World Expo in addition to the ISS Magazine, website, store and community, marked its 35th anniversary with a special celebration featuring cake and champagne on the show floor. Attendees reflected on the brand’s legacy and its contributions to the sector over the past three and a half decades. Trachte Anniversary/Party on the Plaza: The industry also came together to celebrate Trachte’s 125th anniversary with a lively evening of networking, music and Wisconsin-inspired cuisine. Held under the iconic High Roller Observation Wheel, the evening reception was a memorable highlight of the expo.

"ISS World Expo exemplifies the strength, innovation and resilience that define the self-storage industry," shares Dana Hicks, Group Director of ISS World Expo. "From cutting-edge solutions and transformative educational sessions to dynamic networking and community celebrations, this year’s event highlighted the boundless potential to innovate, adapt, and create lasting impact. Bringing together the most influential companies from around the world, ISS World Expo continues to serve as the ultimate platform for shaping the future of self-storage."

Giving Back to the Community

The expo also emphasized the importance of giving back. Through “Hoops for a Cause,” attendees showcased their basketball skills in a Pop-A-Shot game to raise funds for Ronald McDonald Charities. Hosted by Charity Storage, the event was a resounding success, bringing the industry together for a great cause.

Join Us In 2027

ISS World Expo will return to Las Vegas at Caesars Forum Conference Center, with education from March 30 to April 2, and exhibits on March 31 and April 1, 2027. To stay up to date on show announcements, please visit www.issworldexpo.com.

About ISS World Expo

ISS World Expo is recognized as the leading education and networking event for self-storage owners, managers, developers, investors and suppliers. It provides the resources professionals need to build, manage and market their business in a competitive environment. The event includes concurrent seminars, intensive workshops, peer-to-peer learning, and exhibits from leading product and service suppliers.

Follow ISS World Expo on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X for the most up-to-date information on the 2027 event.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. The portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. The company provides customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, it brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive year-round. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@Informa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b93cf3f1-33e8-4bff-ab81-27d58eb1462d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c269ef38-a355-4e9e-80c8-4eef8be158ba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a80badc9-2454-4773-a7ef-78dfa085f568