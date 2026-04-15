BRP Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOO). The investigation focuses on BRP’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased BRP securities?

If you purchased BRP securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 14, 2026, BRP Inc. announced that it is suspending its full-year FY27 guidance following the recent amendment of Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper imports into the United States, which came into effect on April 6, 2026.

The Company further stated that it currently estimates the potential incremental tariff cost related to this amendment to be in excess of $500 million for the remainder of the year, before any mitigation measures that could partially offset these impacts.

Following these disclosures, the price of BRP’s stock declined, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether BRP complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in BRP stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com .

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com