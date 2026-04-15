Dime Announces Appointment of Meyer Eichler as Executive Vice President, Managing Executive Director

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime today announced that Meyer Eichler has joined the Bank as Executive Vice President, Managing Executive Director. In this role, Mr. Eichler will be responsible for expanding Dime’s presence within the Orthodox Jewish community across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Lakewood, New Jersey, and other key markets with a significant Orthodox Jewish population.

Mr. Eichler most recently served as Executive Vice President, Head of Community Markets at Flagstar Bank. Prior to Flagstar, he spent approximately 13 years with Signature Bank and was a founder and Vice Chairman of Liberty Pointe Bank.

Cora Licht, who has been a key member of Mr. Eichler’s team for many years, has been appointed Managing Director, Senior Vice President at Dime.

“We are excited to welcome a banker of Meyer’s caliber and stature to Dime,” said Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime. “Meyer has an outstanding track record and reputation and will be a significant asset to Dime across our business lines and geographies, including our efforts to deepen relationships within the Orthodox Jewish community. In addition to growing our deposit franchise, Meyer will partner with our commercial bankers to further build Dime’s presence in sectors with a strong Orthodox Jewish footprint, including healthcare, real estate, retail and wholesale trade, and education.”

“My team, which has been serving our valued clients for decades, is very excited to join Dime Commercial Bank,” said Meyer Eichler. “We were attracted to Dime’s vision for growth and its longstanding commitment to serving the community.”

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.