Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, (“B&W” or the "Company") (NYSE: BW) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). B&W investors have until June 15, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/babcock-wilcox-enterprises-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Stellantis engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, and mobility services worldwide.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) B&W’s largest shareholder, BRC Group Holdings, Inc. (“BRC”), stood on both sides of the Power Generation Contract and had close ties to B&W’s counterparty; (2) Applied Digital did not need the products and services that B&W would purportedly supply pursuant to the Power Generation LNTP and Contract; (3) the foregoing, at the very least, would raise questions about the parties’ actual intent behind entering into the Power Generation LNTP and Contract, including whether B&W is likely to recognize revenues from these agreements; (4) accordingly, the business and financial prospects of B&W were overstated; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by June 15, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising