Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

LOGANSPORT, Indiana, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $542,000 or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2025 of $377,000 or $0.61 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.45 per share in the first quarter of 2026.

Total loans were $180.8 million on March 31, 2026 compared to loans in 2025 of $172.3 million. Deposits were $247.1 million on March 31, 2026 compared to deposits in 2025 of $229.5 million. Total assets on March 31, 2026 were $285.8 million compared to assets in 2025 of $266.2 million.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey

Chief Financial Officer

Phone-574-722-3855

Fax-574-722-3857





Logansport Financial Corp. Selected Financial Data (Dollars in thousands except for share data) 3/31/2026

3/31/2025

Total Assets $ 285,786 $ 266,202 Loans receivable, net 180,843 172,300 Allowance for loan losses 1,182 1,947 Cash and cash equivalents 23,872 21,367 Securities available for sale 55,987 53,820 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150 3,150 Deposits 247,100 229,461 FHLB borrowings and note payable 15,000 15,000 Shareholders' equity 22,767 20,843 Shares Issued and Outstanding 615,030 613,153 Nonperforming loans 4,237 3,106 Real Estate Owned - - Three months ended 3/31 2026 2025 Interest income $ 3,601 $ 3,442 Interest expense 1,379 1,520 Net interest income 2,222 1,922 Provision for loan losses (131 ) - Net interest income after provision 2,353 1,922 Gain on sale of loans 49 53 Other income 162 190 General, admin. & other expense 1,942 1,756 Earnings before income taxes 622 409 Income tax expense 80 32 Net earnings $ 542 $ 377 Earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.61 Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 615,030 613,153





