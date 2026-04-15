Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

 | Source: Logansport Financial Corp. Logansport Financial Corp.

LOGANSPORT, Indiana, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $542,000 or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2025 of $377,000 or $0.61 per diluted share. The Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.45 per share in the first quarter of 2026.

Total loans were $180.8 million on March 31, 2026 compared to loans in 2025 of $172.3 million. Deposits were $247.1 million on March 31, 2026 compared to deposits in 2025 of $229.5 million. Total assets on March 31, 2026 were $285.8 million compared to assets in 2025 of $266.2 million.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


 
Logansport Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
     
    
  3/31/2026
 3/31/2025
 
     
Total Assets $285,786 $266,202 
     
Loans receivable, net  180,843  172,300 
Allowance for loan losses  1,182  1,947 
Cash and cash equivalents  23,872  21,367 
Securities available for sale  55,987  53,820 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  3,150  3,150 
Deposits  247,100  229,461 
FHLB borrowings and note payable  15,000  15,000 
Shareholders' equity  22,767  20,843 
Shares Issued and Outstanding  615,030  613,153 
Nonperforming loans  4,237  3,106 
Real Estate Owned  -  - 
     
     
  Three months ended 3/31 
   2026  2025 
     
Interest income $3,601 $3,442 
Interest expense  1,379  1,520 
Net interest income  2,222  1,922 
Provision for loan losses  (131) - 
Net interest income after provision  2,353  1,922 
Gain on sale of loans  49  53 
Other income  162  190 
General, admin. & other expense  1,942  1,756 
Earnings before income taxes  622  409 
Income tax expense  80  32 
Net earnings $542 $377 
Earnings per share $0.88 $0.61 
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted  615,030  613,153 




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Logansport Financial Corp. Logansport Savings Bank LOGN
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