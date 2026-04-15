Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers Launches “Legally Spanglish” Podcast to Empower Miami’s Hispanic Community Through Accessible Legal Education

MIAMI, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the launch of its new bilingual podcast, “Legally Spanglish” , a culturally driven legal education series designed to help Spanish-speaking communities better understand their rights and the U.S. legal system—blending real life with law in every episode.

The first episode is now live, featuring hosts firm founder, Amanda Demanda and managing partner Miriam Fresco-Agrait , who introduce themselves and open up about their experiences as Miami-raised Hispanic attorneys balancing law, business, family, and everyday life.

Created for Miami’s diverse Hispanic community, Legally Spanglish aims to bridge the gap between complex legal concepts and the people who need them most—especially individuals who may feel overwhelmed by legal language or unsure of where to turn after an accident or injury.

“This podcast is about meeting people where they are,” said Amanda Demanda. “Too often, our community doesn’t fully understand their rights after an accident or how the legal system works. We want to change that by making the law approachable, relatable, and real.”

The debut episode kicks off the series with a surprisingly relatable question: can you sue your friend after a car accident? From there, the hosts break down real legal principles in plain language, using humor and creative pop-culture references—including scenarios inspired by Jurassic Park and King Kong—to explain how liability actually works in everyday situations.

“We wanted this to feel like a real conversation, not a lecture,” said Miriam Fresco-Agrait. “If we can take something intimidating and make it understandable—even fun—then we’re doing our job as attorneys and as members of this community.”

Blending storytelling, humor, and legal insight, Legally Spanglish is designed to make the law more accessible while also reflecting the cultural identity of South Florida’s Hispanic population. Topics will include personal injury claims, insurance issues, workplace accidents, and common legal misconceptions—all explained in a conversational bilingual format.

The podcast is part of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers’ ongoing commitment to community outreach and education across South Florida, with a focus on empowering individuals who may otherwise lack access to clear legal information.

“Legally Spanglish” is now available on major podcast platforms, with new episodes releasing regularly.

ABOUT AMANDA DEMANDA LAW GROUP

With offices in Florida and Texas, Amanda Demanda, founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers, is a nationally recognized trial attorney and legal-marketing innovator whose practice includes a strong focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, she has built one of the nation’s most visible injury law firms while bringing a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases.