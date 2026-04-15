Changes in the management of Baltic Horizon Capital AS

Baltic Horizon Capital AS, the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, announces a leadership transition. Tarmo Karotam, who has led the Baltic Horizon Fund and its predecessor for 20 years, will step down as Fund Manager and Chairman of the Management Board effective 30 April 2026.

Edvinas Karbauskas, the current Co-Fund Manager, will assume the position of Fund Manager and Chairman of the Management Board of Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Tarmo Karotam commented: „Baltic Horizon Fund was the first listed real estate investment fund in the Baltics, and leading this industry-changing venture over the past two decades has been one remarkable journey. Having navigated the fund also through recent market challenges and secured a stable foundation with the support of our dedicated investors, I feel it is the right time to hand over the reins. Remaining an active investor in the fund, I am confident that the new management is well-positioned to lead the fund into its next phase of growth.“

Antanas Anskaitis, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, added: “On behalf of the Supervisory Board, we express our sincere gratitude to Tarmo for his long-term dedication and leadership. His role in developing the Baltic real estate capital markets has been fundamental. With the critical capital strengthening steps now in place, we have full confidence in the new management team to focus on enhancing the competitiveness and attractiveness of the Fund’s investment portfolio.”

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@baltichorizon.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, www.baltichorizon.com

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