Neutrolis Appoints Caren Deardorf as Chief Business & Strategy Officer

Ms. Deardorf is an experienced biopharma leader who will lead business development and corporate and commercial strategy as Neutrolis advances NTR-1011 into autoimmune diseases following positive Phase 1a results





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neutrolis Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Caren Deardorf as Chief Business & Strategy Officer (CBSO). Ms. Deardorf will lead corporate and pipeline strategy, business development, and early commercial strategy as the company advances its clinical pipeline.

Ms. Deardorf brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience, with a strong track record in commercialization, product launches, and scaling organizations.

“Caren is an exceptional leader with a valuable combination of commercial acuity, strategic vision, and executional discipline. She has consistently demonstrated an ability to translate innovation into meaningful, high-impact value,” said Anthony Aiudi, PharmD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Neutrolis. “I am thrilled to welcome her to our team. Her leadership will be instrumental as we advance our pipeline, expand our strategic partnerships, and position the company for late-stage development and beyond.”

“Over the years, I have always been driven to create value for shareholders and ultimately lasting impact for patients,” said Caren Deardorf. “That’s why I’m especially excited to join Neutrolis at this pivotal moment. I’m eagerly looking forward to what this innovative team can build together as we work to address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases.”

Ms. Deardorf previously served as Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer at Editas Medicine, Magenta Therapeutics, and Ohana Biosciences, where she led commercial, portfolio, and corporate strategy. Earlier in her career, she held multiple roles of increasing leadership at Biogen, where she was responsible for global product development and commercialization for SPINRAZA®, supporting a highly successful global launch. Additionally, Ms. Deardorf has led multiple global product launches (TECFIDERA®, TYSABRI®, and AVONEX®) and brings experience across neurology, immunology, hematology, oncology, and rare diseases.

Ms. Deardorf holds a M.B.A. from the Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College and a B.S. in Biology from Tufts University. She currently serves on the boards of directors for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) and Pan-Mass Challenge, a non-profit organization that raises funds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

About Neutrolis Inc.,

Neutrolis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of rapid-acting, non-immunosuppressive therapies that directly target Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs), a root cause of tissue damage and chronic inflammation. Unlike conventional approaches that broadly suppress immune responses, Neutrolis’s therapies harness the body’s own mechanisms to precisely degrade and inactivate NETs, offering broad potential across inflammatory disorders.

For more information, please visit www.neutrolis.com.

Investor Contact / Media Contact:

ir@neutrolis.com