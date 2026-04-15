Enable Named a Leader in the First Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Pricing and Rebates Optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As commercial leaders face sustained market volatility, rising cost pressures, and increasingly complex trading relationships, pricing and rebates have emerged as critical levers to protect margins and drive growth. Organizations require greater visibility, faster insight, and stronger control over their commercial performance — yet many continue to rely on fragmented systems and spreadsheets that were never designed for today’s demands.

Against this backdrop, Enable today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for B2B Pricing and Rebates Optimization due to its “Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute,” according to the research advisory firm’s report. Enable is one of five vendors to be recognized as a Leader in the report, which evaluated 12 software vendors in the market sector.

“To us, the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects what we’ve believed from the beginning: that rebates and pricing are strategic financial functions that can unlock significant margin and growth for companies in the supply chain,” said Andrew Butt, Co-Founder and CEO of Enable. “In our opinion, being named a Leader in the first Magic Quadrant for this category validates our vision and, more importantly, the outcomes our customers are achieving every day. This is meaningful recognition for Enable, and the entire pricing and rebate management market.”

In the companion Gartner Critical Capabilities for B2B Pricing and Rebates Optimization report, Enable ranked #1 in Price Execution use case and ranked #2 in Rebate Management use case.

Enable created the rebate management software category in 2016, and evolved into the pricing market through its acquisition of Flintfox. The company has hundreds of global supply chain customers. The Gartner Magic Quadrant report is available by visiting the Enable website (see link).

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Gartner, Magic Quadrant for B2B Pricing and Rebates Optimization, April 13, 2026. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Enable

Enable unlocks Commercial Intelligence across pricing, rebates, and commercial agreements, giving organizations the clarity, control, and confidence to proactively manage financial outcomes. Bringing together pricing and rebate data, processes, and strategies, Enable delivers margin performance management at scale — intelligent, real-time, and built for complexity. Enable’s mission is to give every global supply chain customer the clarity to trade with confidence. Learn more at enable.com.

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