Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Slot Machine Change Program Surpasses $1 Million in Charitable Donations

RENO, Nev., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small change is making a big impact at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa and Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk. Through an innovative slot machine change donation program, guests have contributed more than $1 million to charitable organizations, reinforcing Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.

The program, powered by technology from IGT, features convenient kiosks located throughout the casino floors. When redeeming slot machine tickets, guests have the option to donate their remaining change to a selection of nonprofit organizations, including the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, the American Cancer Society – Great West Division & Colorado, Honor Flight Nevada, Make-A-Wish Foundation of Nevada, the National Western Stock Show, the Navy SEAL Foundation, and others.

“Our slot machine change program has provided a meaningful way for us to support outstanding organizations and the important work they do in our communities,” said Steve Ringkob, Corporate Director of Slot Operations for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. “Reaching the $1 million milestone is a testament to the generosity of our guests. It proves that even the smallest contributions can create a significant and lasting impact.”

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, recognized as the first northern Nevada casino to implement the Everi Cares Giving Module, features 12 kiosks across its casino floor. Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk also offers multiple kiosks, giving guests a seamless and convenient way to participate.

Guests can choose to donate their change to a single charity, distribute it among multiple organizations, or receive the full balance of their ticket. On average, Atlantis and Monarch Black Hawk each generate approximately $400 per day in guest donations through the program. Through the collective generosity of its guests, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. continues to demonstrate that small acts of giving can drive extraordinary results.

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa ("Monarch Black Hawk") in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver and the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa ("Atlantis"), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. For additional information on Monarch, visit the Company's website at www.monarchcasino.com.

Atlantis features 817 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space. The casino features approximately 1,200 slot and video poker machines; approximately 33 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. It also includes eight food outlets; two gourmet coffee and pastry bars; retail store; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space.

For more information, visit www.atlantiscasino.com.

Monarch Black Hawk features 516 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space. The resort offers approximately 1,000 slot machines; 40 table games; a live poker room; keno; and a sports book. It also includes 10 bars and lounges, as well as four dining options: a twenty-four-hour full-service restaurant, a buffet-style restaurant, the Monarch Chophouse (a fine-dining steakhouse), and Bistro Mariposa (elevated Southwest cuisine), banquet and meeting room space, a retail store, a concierge lounge and an upscale spa and enclosed year-round pool located on the top floor of the tower. The resort is connected to a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 parking spaces, and additional valet parking, with total property capacity of approximately 1,500 spaces.

For more information, visit www.monarchblackhawk.com.

Contact:

Shannon Tate

Director of Marketing

775.813.5403

state@atlantiscasino.com

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