Rodney Strong Vineyards Unveils 2026 Events Lineup Featuring Music, Food, and Unforgettable Wine Country Experiences

Healdsburg, California, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodney Strong Vineyards is raising a glass to an exciting year ahead with the announcement of its 2026 events calendar—an inspired lineup of immersive wine country experiences designed to bring guests together through music, food, and celebration.

Headlining the season is a highly anticipated outdoor concert on May 15 to kick of the Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience featuring breakout guitar sensation Grace Bowers with country star Hannah Ellis opening. Set against the backdrop of the winery’s iconic Concert Green, the performance continues Rodney Strong’s legacy of hosting unforgettable live music moments in the heart of Sonoma County.

The summer calendar continues with two signature events that showcase the vibrant spirit of the winery:

On June 20, the Summer Garden Party invites guests to kick off the season in a relaxed, festive setting. Attendees can enjoy live music, Rodney Strong wines, signature wine cocktails, and refreshing “mocktails” while exploring interactive experiences like the Bouquet Box Flower Bar and face painting by artist Audette Sophia. Local food trucks and sweet treats round out the lively afternoon.

Then on July 18, the winery transforms into a shimmering dance floor for the Dancing Queen Disco Party. Featuring live music from Summer Night City, the ultimate ABBA tribute band, the evening encourages guests to embrace their inner disco icon with Studio 54-inspired attire. Highlights include a glitter bar, photo booth, surprise activations, and a high-energy atmosphere paired with wines, cocktails, and food truck fare.

In addition to these marquee events, Rodney Strong will host a series of intimate and engaging experiences throughout the season, including the indulgent Decadence Party on April 18, hands-on cocktail classes, “Yappy Hour” pet-friendly events, and crowd-favorite Pizza Nights—offering guests even more ways to connect with the winery’s hospitality and craftsmanship.

“Each year, we look forward to creating experiences that bring people together in fun and memorable ways,” said Rodney Strong Vice President of Marketing Erica Odden. “From world-class music to playful seasonal celebrations, our 2026 lineup reflects the energy, creativity, and sense of community that define Rodney Strong.”

Rodney Strong Vineyards 2006 Events

April 18 – Decadence Party

May 15 – Grace Bowers Outdoor Concert

June 7 & 21, July 5 & 19, August 2 & 16 – Yappy Hours on the Terrace

June 20 – Summer Garden Party

July 10 – Pizza Night on the Terrace

July 18 – Dancing Queen Disco Party

August 15 – Single Vineyard Dinner Party

August 21 & September 18 – Cocktail Classes

September 26 – Farm to Fork Lunch

November 14 – Fall Makers Market

Tickets and additional event details will be available at RodneyStrong.com/Events.

About Rodney Strong Vineyards: Founded in 1959 by California wine pioneer Rod Strong, Rodney Strong Vineyards is a family-owned estate winery dedicated to crafting premium wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations, including Russian River Valley, Alexander Valley, and Chalk Hill. For more than 36 years, the winery has flourished under the leadership of the Klein family, fourth-generation California farmers, who are deeply committed to environmental stewardship and innovation. The winery sustainably farms 11 estate vineyards spanning 1,115 acres, producing expressive wines that reflect the character and diverse terroirs of Sonoma County. Its signature portfolio includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Sauvignon Blanc, crafted to be shared and enjoyed together. Rodney Strong Vineyards is one of Sonoma County’s original wineries, helping shape the region’s winemaking legacy. Guided by a passion for quality, hospitality, and long-term sustainability, Rodney Strong Vineyards continues to set the standard for excellence in California winemaking. Learn more at rodneystrong.com, or follow on Instagram @rsvineyards.

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