LAS VEGAS, NV, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - April 15, 2026 - -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, a longstanding Las Vegas establishment founded in 1973, continues to showcase its expertise in traditional Chinese cuisine with particular emphasis on its signature Egg Foo Young preparations and authentic Cantonese-style dishes.

The restaurant has garnered attention for its distinctive approach to preparing Egg Foo Young in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai Chinese Restaurant, creating large egg patties rather than the smaller versions commonly found in other establishments. This traditional preparation method allows for more generous portions of ingredients, resulting in a more substantial and satisfying dish that honors the original Cantonese recipe dating back to the California Gold Rush era of the mid-1800s.

"Our approach to Egg Foo Young reflects the authentic Cantonese tradition that arrived with immigrants from Guangdong province during the 1850s," said Alan Wong of Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "By maintaining the larger patty format, we can incorporate more fresh ingredients and create a dish that truly represents the heritage of this classic recipe while meeting modern dietary preferences."

The restaurant offers nine variations of its signature egg dish, including options with chicken, pork, BBQ pork, Certified Angus beef, shrimp, combination, seafood combination, vegetarian, and tofu. Each variation maintains the traditional cooking methods while accommodating diverse dietary requirements. The vegetarian and tofu versions have become particularly popular among health-conscious diners, providing substantial protein content while adhering to plant-based diets.

Beyond its egg dishes, the establishment has also earned recognition for serving the Best Shrimp Chow Mein in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. The comprehensive menu encompasses both Thai and Chinese cuisines, featuring appetizers, soups, salads, fried rice, stir-fried noodles, and various entrées prepared using fresh ingredients and traditional recipes.

The restaurant provides multiple service options to accommodate different customer preferences, including dine-in service in its comfortable dining room, take-out orders, and delivery throughout Las Vegas. An online ordering system streamlines the process for customers seeking convenient access to authentic Asian cuisine. The establishment also offers catering services and gift certificates.

"We remain committed to preserving traditional cooking techniques while adapting to contemporary dining preferences," added Wong. "Each dish represents decades of culinary expertise, from our appetizers like spring rolls and crab rangoon to our selection of noodle soups and Thai salads."

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant maintains its position as a cornerstone of Las Vegas's Asian dining scene, offering an extensive menu that includes vegetarian options, traditional desserts like mango sticky rice, and a variety of side orders and extras. The restaurant operates daily except Wednesdays, serving both lunch and dinner to Las Vegas residents and visitors seeking authentic Thai and Chinese cuisine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

For those interested in learning more about the restaurant's approach to traditional Chinese cuisine and its signature dishes, additional information is available at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/blog/creating-the-best-egg-foo-young-in-las-vegas.html.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103