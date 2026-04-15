Running with Purpose: Nashville Podiatrist Dr. Lanier Shares Expert Tips for Injury-Free Half Marathon Training

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Yerusalem Lanier is preparing to take on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon on April 25, 2026, for the second year alongside her daughters and husband. For Dr. Lanier, running has become both a path to personal wellness and a shared family pursuit. Dr. Yerusalem Lanier is a board-certified podiatrist and owner of multiple Nashville-based practices, including Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic. Returning to the series is more than just a race for the Lanier family—it’s a celebration of health, endurance, and family tradition. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is one of the largest and most popular long-distance running events in the country, known for its live bands along the courses within Music City.





As a mother, Dr. Lanier has intentionally created a culture of healthy living at home. She trains regularly with her daughters, Hope and Alexandria, turning each mile into a shared experience and a lesson in persistence. Through their journey, Dr. Lanier has discovered that running is a way to strengthen family bonds, build resilience, and connect more deeply with the communities she serves as a physician.

How to Train for a Half Marathon

Preparing for the 13.1-mile course requires months of dedicated effort, but for the Laniers, the process is as much about embracing a daily challenge as it is the finish line. Their comprehensive weekly training balances performance with injury prevention, incorporating:

Variable Running: A foundation of 3–5 weekly runs, including easy recovery sessions and a progressively longer distance run.

A foundation of 3–5 weekly runs, including easy recovery sessions and a progressively longer distance run. Strength and Mobility: Integrated strength training, walking, and stretching to build physical resilience.

Integrated strength training, walking, and stretching to build physical resilience. Training Variety: Cross-training activities like tennis, hiking, and cycling to boost cardiovascular endurance.

Cross-training activities like tennis, hiking, and cycling to boost cardiovascular endurance. Rest: At least one dedicated recovery day to allow the body to adapt.

Dr. Lanier emphasizes that the secret to their progress isn't a flawless training log, but the consistency of showing up for the journey together. To prevent overuse injuries, Dr. Lanier emphasizes the vital role of sleep and restorative rest between training days. As race day approaches, she advises tapering mileage by 20–50% to reduce strain on the feet and legs, ensuring peak condition for the starting line. Ultimately, these routines do more than strengthen muscles and improve cardiovascular fitness- they instill valuable life lessons of resilience and discipline that the Lanier family carries well beyond the pavement.

How to Stay Consistent with Half Marathon Training

Beyond the structured schedule, maintaining consistency often requires adapting to the rhythms of travel and professional life. Whether exploring a new city or hiking the Inca Trail, the Laniers transform every family excursion into a training opportunity. This “on-the-go” philosophy reinforces their discipline, turning the rigor of half marathon preparation into a shared adventure. This intentional flexibility allows them to build endurance without sacrificing their professional responsibilities or quality time together as a family.

Health Tips for Half Marathon Training

Training for 13.1 miles places significant, repetitive stress on the feet and lower legs. As a podiatrist, Dr. Lanier knows that proper foot health is the literal foundation of a successful race. She advocates for a proactive approach, noting that early intervention can prevent minor discomfort from becoming a serious setback. Her fundamental advice for runners is to prioritize high-quality footwear, utilize moisture-wicking socks, maintain a disciplined stretching routine, and address physical discomfort as soon as it arises.

How to Choose the Best Running Shoes and Socks for a Half Marathon

Proper footwear is the cornerstone of a safe half-marathon experience. Because every runner's biomechanics are unique, Dr. Lanier recommends finding shoes that prioritize shock absorption, comfort, and individualized support. To ensure a successful race day, she suggests:

The "Break-In" Period: Purchase shoes well in advance to test them during training. Introducing new footwear on race day significantly increases the risk of blisters and acute injury.

Purchase shoes well in advance to test them during training. Introducing new footwear on race day significantly increases the risk of blisters and acute injury. Trusted Support: Dr. Lanier often highlights brands such as Brooks for their balanced cushioning and arch support, or Hoka for those who benefit from a wider toe box and maximal shock absorption.

Dr. Lanier often highlights brands such as for their balanced cushioning and arch support, or for those who benefit from a wider toe box and maximal shock absorption. Technical Socks: Pair shoes with breathable socks made of merino wool or synthetic blends. These materials manage moisture and reduce the friction that leads to painful, fluid-filled blisters.



While the right gear provides an essential foundation, pairing proper equipment with smart training habits is the most effective way to stay healthy throughout the season.



Fueling and Hydration for Endurance

Beyond foot care, peak performance depends on a smart strategy for hydration and nutrition. To prevent fatigue and cramping, runners should maintain a steady intake of fluids and essential electrolytes- specifically sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium. These minerals are vital for muscle function but are easily lost through sweat, especially during long runs or in warm weather. Dr. Lanier recommends focusing on hydration well before race day and sipping water consistently throughout race day to stay hydrated and balanced.

Strategic refueling is equally critical for sustaining stamina. Runners should aim to consume carbohydrate-rich snacks every 30–45 minutes during long sessions to avoid energy crashes. Energy gels, electrolyte tablets, and simple foods like bananas or energy chews are effective tools for maintaining glucose levels and muscle function. By pairing a solid nutrition plan with a structured hydration schedule, runners can ensure their bodies remain resilient from the starting line to the final mile.

Preventing Common Running Injuries During Half Marathon Training

In her clinic, Dr. Lanier frequently treats athletes for plantar fasciitis, stress injuries, and strained muscles. These issues often stem from increasing mileage too quickly or ignoring the body’s warning signs. To stay on track, she emphasizes:

Gradual Progression: Follow a steady increase in mileage to allow tendons and bones to adapt to the impact.

Follow a steady increase in mileage to allow tendons and bones to adapt to the impact. Active Mobility: Consistent stretching of the calves, ankles, and feet is a simple yet powerful habit to prevent tightness and heel pain.

Consistent stretching of the calves, ankles, and feet is a simple yet powerful habit to prevent tightness and heel pain. Early Intervention: Addressing pains quickly may prevent a minor discomfort from becoming a season-ending setback.



While these general practices are vital for every runner, Dr. Lanier also offers more specialized support for those who need a deeper understanding of their unique physical needs.

Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic Customized Tools

At Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic, Dr. Lanier and her team provide a warm, family-oriented environment where athletes of all levels can find expert care for their foot and ankle needs. The clinic serves as a trusted home for the Nashville running community, offering advanced diagnostic tools to help athletes stay healthy and mobile. Dr. Lanier takes a personalized approach to every patient, ensuring each runner has the support they need to reach their individual goals without discomfort.

To help individuals stay on track, the practice offers several supportive tools:

Gait Analysis: A helpful look at an individual’s unique movement patterns to identify simple ways to improve function and daily comfort.

A helpful look at an individual’s unique movement patterns to identify simple ways to improve function and daily comfort. Customized Orthotics: Precision-measured inserts designed to address structural imbalances and support the foot’s natural alignment.

Precision-measured inserts designed to address structural imbalances and support the foot’s natural alignment. Personalized Footwear Consultations: Expert recommendations to help each person find the right match for their specific foot structure and lifestyle.

Expert recommendations to help each person find the right match for their specific foot structure and lifestyle. Educational Guidance: Proactive advice on training methods and injury prevention to help patients stay resilient and prepared for their goals.

By combining this professional insight with a heartfelt commitment to her community, Dr. Lanier ensures that her patients are supported through every stage of their journey—including the essential recovery period after the finish line is crossed.

Post Race Recovery

Recovery is just as essential as the miles put in during training. To support the body after the demands of a half marathon, Dr. Lanier recommends easing back into movement with gentle walking, lower-leg mobility exercises, and targeted stretching to reduce inflammation and aid tissue repair. Key components of a successful recovery include maintaining proper hydration, prioritizing rest, and elevating the legs to relieve fatigue. Incorporating foam rolling and consistent stretching can further alleviate muscle soreness and help maintain long-term flexibility. For those already looking toward their next goal, Dr. Lanier advises a gradual return to running to prevent overuse injuries. By making recovery a priority, runners can restore their strength and remain healthy for whatever challenge they choose to take on next.

Commitment to Community and Personal Health

Participating in the Rock ’n’ Roll Half Marathon Series gives Dr. Lanier and her family a platform to promote fitness, podiatric care, and overall wellness. Through their shared journey, they encourage people of all ages to embrace movement, whether through walking, jogging, or running. Dr. Lanier is dedicated to making Nashville a healthier place, emphasizing that proactive health begins with setting goals and understanding the body. She applies these same principles of consistency and care to both her medical practice and her personal life. Ultimately, her journey shows that staying active builds more than physical strength—it creates the resilience, confidence, and community connections that last far beyond race day.

For more information about Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic, contact the company here:

Cutting Edge Foot And Ankle Clinic

Dr. Yerusalem Lanier DPM

615-866-9639

3443 Dickerson Pike, Ste 740, Nashville, TN 37207

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55db2f5c-a3dc-4282-9eba-d32817e25477