Bring Character to Your Space with MSI’s New Painted Acoustic Slat Wall Panels and 24” x 48” Panels

ORANGE, Calif., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI) , the leading supplier of flooring , countertops , wall tile , and hardscaping products in North America, is excited to reveal eight new additions to the Acoustic Slat Wall Panel collection. This expansion includes four 9.5” x 94.5” painted slat panels in a range of on-trend hues, alongside four new 24” x 48” Acoustic Wood Panel designs—offering even greater versatility for creating your ideal space.

Following the successful launch of the Acoustic Wood Slat Collection, featuring Blonde, Ebony, Fog, Natural, and Tawny colors, MSI set out to further enhance the line with new sizes and styles. The introduction of Macro and Reeded Acoustic Wood Slat Panels elevated interior design possibilities, showcasing wider slat profiles and distinctive reeded textures for added visual impact. Now, the collection has expanded even further to widen the range of colorways and size options available to truly create the perfect interior design.





The new painted slat panels offer the same effective sound absorption the collection is known for, complete with an acoustic fiber backing—now available in chic, modern hues designed to make a statement. With no staining or sanding required and a simple screw-to-stud installation, these low-maintenance panels provide an effortless way to upgrade your walls.

24” x 48” Acoustic Wood Slat Panels provide the ultimate design flexibility with accessible dimensions to create any desired look, all while utilizing enhanced acoustic performance.





“The introduction of our painted Acoustic Slat Wall Panels, and versatile 24” x 48” wood panels reflects the continued success and evolution of this collection,” said Anand Palasamudram, Senior Merchant at MSI. “With expanded color options to make bold or subtle design statements, and flexible sizing to suit a variety of applications, these panels offer designers even more creative freedom while delivering exceptional acoustic performance.”

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI’s complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com .

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Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

Kristina.d@msisurfaces.com

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