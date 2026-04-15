Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity for Luxury Living at Santa Rosa Valley Estates in California

SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at Santa Rosa Valley Estates, a prestigious gated community of just 18 luxury homes in Santa Rosa Valley, California. Only a few homes remain available in this sought-after enclave, which offers sprawling 2- to 3-acre equestrian home sites and stunning home designs.





Santa Rosa Valley Estates features modern, open floor plans with 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Homes range in size up to 6,000 square feet and include select designs with optional multigenerational living suites and detached casitas up to 750 square feet. Home shoppers will enjoy the community’s serene setting while being conveniently located near upscale shopping, dining, freeways, and excellent schools. Pricing starts from $3.18 million.

"Santa Rosa Valley Estates offers an unparalleled combination of luxury, privacy, and space in one of the most desirable locations in Ventura County," said Nick Norvilas, Group President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. "With only a few homes remaining, this is the final opportunity for home shoppers to make this exceptional community their home."





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information, call 844-700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)