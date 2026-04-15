[Latest] Global Collation Shrink Films Market Size/Share Worth USD 9 Billion by 2035 at a 7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Collation Shrink Films Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Printed Films, Unprinted Films, Perforated Films, High-Clarity Films), By Material Type (PE (Polyethylene), PP (Polypropylene), POF (Polyolefin), Sustainable / Recycled Films), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail & E-commerce), By Packaging Function (Product Protection, Tamper Evidence, Moisture Resistance, Branding Enhancement), By Packaging Technology (Manual Systems, Semi-Automatic Systems, Fully Automatic Systems), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Collation Shrink Films Market was valued at approximately USD 5.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 9 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Collation Shrink Films Market Revenue and Trends

Collation shrink film market is an international packaging sector that is applied in the food and drinks and consumer goods, health sector and retail logistics sectors to do multipack bundling and product protection. The market has been in stable growth, driven by the growing demand for packaged and convenience foods, the growth of organized retail and e-commerce distribution systems, and the increase in interest in product shelf-life extension and hygiene packaging requirements.

The increasing environmental sustainability pressure is driving the implementation of recyclable, mono-material, and downgauged shrink film solutions and the development of new and improved high-barrier films, automated shrink-wrapping systems, and digital packaging technologies is further facilitating the growth of the market. Moreover, the trade is being globalized, food processing industries have grown and there is high investment made in state-of-the-art packaging infrastructure in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe that is also leading to long-term market growth.

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What are the Factors that Substantially Contribute to the Development of the Collation Shrink Films Market?

The primary reason why the Collation Shrink Films market is going to be developed is the growing international need for packaged food products and consumption based on convenience. The rise of structured retailing chains, supermarket distribution systems, and online grocery stores means that the demand to package products in multipacks that guarantee the safety of the product as well as the appearance of the retail store is on the rise. Increased food safety and hygienic packaging and minimization of food wastage across world supply chains are also aiding the growth of the market. The collation shrink films are used to increase the shelf life of the product by reducing oxygen exposure, preserving products, and enhancing the transportation stability of food and beverage multipacks.

Technological changes and packaging material sustainability are also affecting the market expansion. There is a growing use of high-barrier multilayer shrink films, automated shrink-wrapping systems, and digital packaging monitoring technologies that are enhancing the packaging efficiency and operational productivity. Concurrently, the increase in environmental standards and company sustainability has necessitated the emergence of recyclable, mono-material, and downgauged shrink film products. The market of Collation Shrink Films also has long-term growth on the basis of the development of the food processing industries in the Asia Pacific, the increasing beverages consumption worldwide, and the increasing investments in the modern infrastructure of packaging production in developed and developing economies.

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The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

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Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

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Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Collation Shrink Films report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Printed Films dominate the Collation Shrink Films market as per product type with the growing demand of branding, promotional packaging and differentiation of products in competitive retail markets. Printed films assist manufacturers to put product information, logos and marketing messages on multipack bundles. The High-Clarity Films are also recording high demand due to the preference of retailers and consumers for transparent packaging which improves the visibility of the product and shelf appearance. Unprinted Films are extensively used in bulk packing applications where the cost factor is important and Perforated Films are finding application in fresh food packaging applications where ventilation and moisture control are needed to maintain the products’ quality and freshness during storage and transit.

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE) controls the material segment because of its flexibility, good shrink, and cost-effectiveness, this makes it easy to use in beverage multipacks and consumer goods packaging. Polypropylene (PP) is an application that is employed in the lightweight bundling due to its stiffness and ability to withstand moisture. Polyolefin (POF) materials are developing very fast because they are so clear, their sealing strength is so good, and they are even compatible with high-speed automated packaging lines. The future rate of sustainable and recycled film growth should be the highest as a result of rising government regulations on the environment, corporate sustainability programs, and the need to have recyclable mono-material solutions to packaging to promote the use of recyclable material packaging to meet the needs of circular economy packaging.

By End-Use Industry

The Food and beverage industry is the biggest market of Collation Shrink Films because of the growing consumption of packaged food products and beverage multipacks in the world. Shrink films offer secure product bundling, product protection and stability of the load in transport and storage. The Retail & E-commerce market is expanding at a high pace because of the rise in online purchases and safe packaging of last-mile delivery solutions. The Healthcare sector is also growing as there is increased demand to have hygienic and tamper-evident packaging of medical products and consumer goods and logistics industries are creating the demand to go with effective secondary packaging solutions to enhance efficiency in the supply chain.

By Packaging Function

The main packaging operation that promotes market demand is product protection whereby collation shrink films are used to shield products against dust, moisture and mechanical damages during logistics and warehousing. Safety regulations, as well as consumer trust mandates, are growing and are leading to an increased reliance on tamper evidence in food, beverage and pharmaceutical packaging. Perishable food packaging needs moisture resistance, and branding enhancement is facilitating market growth as high-gloss finishes, printed designs, and premium packaging presentation enhance product visibility and market performance in retail marketing.

By Packaging Technology

The dominance of the market is characterized by fully automatic packaging systems because of the high production efficiency and low costs on labor, and it also facilitates large scale manufacturing processes in the FMCG and beverage industries. Medium-sized manufacturers embrace semi-automatic systems due to mid-capital instruments and flexibility of operations. Small-scale packaging and customized packaging Applications Manual packaging is still in use in small scale packaging operations and in small scale customized packaging operations in developing markets where penetration of automation is yet to be achieved.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Collation Shrink Films market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Collation Shrink Films market forward?

What are the Collation Shrink Films Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Collation Shrink Films Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Collation Shrink Films market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Analysis

The global market of Collation Shrink Films is dominated by the Asia Pacific region because of the fast urbanization process, the development of packaged food and the rise of retail and food processing businesses in China and India among others. North America is experiencing consistent growth since the level of demand for packaged food is high, there is good transportation, and packaging solutions are becoming more sustainable. Europe is recording good use of recyclable and green shrink films since it has strict laws towards environmental protection. Latin America is increasing owing to the increase in retail networks, whereas the Middle East and Africa are increasing gradually owing to urbanization, increasing food imports and the development of cold storage facilities.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 5.4 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 9 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 5.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Material Type, End-Use Industry, Packaging Function, Packaging Technology and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

Buergofol GmbH introduced a co-extruded collation shrink film in January 2025 which was based on multi-layers for heavy-duty and industrial use. This novel solution enhances tensile strength and resistance to moisture and is compatible with automated shrink-wrapping systems, as well as trying to include recyclable materials in the manufacture.

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List of the prominent players in the Collation Shrink Films Market:

Amcor plc

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Dow Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Intertape Polymer Group

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Mondi plc

AEP Industries Inc.

Polypak Packaging

Schur Flexibles Holding

Buergofol GmbH

Others

The Collation Shrink Films Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Printed Films

Unprinted Films

Perforated Films

High-Clarity Films

By Material Type

PE (Polyethylene)

PP (Polypropylene)

POF (Polyolefin)

Sustainable / Recycled Films

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Logistics

Retail & E-commerce

By Packaging Function

Product Protection

Tamper Evidence

Moisture Resistance

Branding Enhancement

By Packaging Technology

Manual Systems

Semi-Automatic Systems

Fully Automatic Systems

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Collation Shrink Films Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Collation Shrink Films Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Collation Shrink Films Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Collation Shrink Films Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Collation Shrink Films Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Collation Shrink Films Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Collation Shrink Films Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Collation Shrink Films market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Collation Shrink Films industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Collation Shrink Films Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Collation Shrink Films Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Collation Shrink Films Market Report

The Collation Shrink Films Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Collation Shrink Films The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Collation Shrink Films Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Collation Shrink Films market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Collation Shrink Films market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Collation Shrink Films market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Collation Shrink Films market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Collation Shrink Films market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Collation Shrink Films industry.

Managers in the Collated Shrink Films sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Collated Shrink Films market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Coalition Shrink Films' products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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