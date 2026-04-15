Roundup Settlement Paying Claims for up to 21 Years and Why That Matters to You Discussed with YourUpdateTV

Nationwide media tour conducted featuring lawyers from Seeger Weiss LLP and Holland Law Firm, in conjunction with D S Simon Media, on the topic of one of the largest class action settlements in U.S. history, moving forward, and how it may affect millions of Americans who have used Roundup® or other weed killers.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A nationwide media tour was conducted featuring leading legal experts Christopher A. Seeger, Co-Lead Class Counsel at Seeger Weiss LLP, and Eric D. Holland, Counsel for Future Claimants at Holland Law Firm, to inform the public about one of the largest class action settlements in U.S. history. The settlement, valued at up to $7.25 billion, could impact millions of Americans who have used Roundup® or other weed killers, even those who are not currently sick.

The media tour focused on the court-authorized nationwide notice of the King et al. v. Monsanto Co. settlement, which was designed with a unique 21-year claims structure. This extended timeline reflects a critical aspect of the case: non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the cancer associated with Roundup exposure, can take 10 to 15 years to develop. As a result, the settlement not only provides compensation for individuals already diagnosed but also establishes a pathway for those who may develop illness years after exposure.

During the tour, Seeger and Holland emphasized that exposure to weed killers is far more widespread than many realize. While often associated with agriculture, Roundup has been widely used by homeowners, landscapers, groundskeepers, and in public spaces such as parks and schools. Individuals exposed prior to February 17, 2026, may qualify as members of the settlement class, making it critical for Americans to understand their rights—even if they currently feel healthy.

With a key deadline of June 4, 2026, the media tour underscored the importance of awareness and timely action. The legal experts provided guidance on eligibility, compensation factors, and options available to individuals and families, including those filing on behalf of loved ones. More information about the settlement, including how to determine eligibility and file a claim, is available at WeedKillerClass.com or by calling 1-888-403-8201.

For more information, visit WeedKillerClass.com

TRANSCRIPT of video featuring : Christopher A. Seeger, Co-Lead Class Counsel at Seeger Weiss LLP

The latency period for non-Hodgkin lymphoma—the cancer associated with glyphosate, the key ingredient in Roundup—typically takes 10 to 15 years to develop. That’s why this settlement was designed to extend over 21 years. It’s intended to protect people who may have been exposed today but have not yet been diagnosed, and who could develop non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the future.

Everyday consumers are a significant part of this class action settlement. These are individuals who purchased Roundup, stored it in their garage, and used it around their homes. They are included and protected under the settlement. To participate, individuals simply need to provide some form of proof of use—this could be personal testimony or an affidavit stating that they purchased and used Roundup and were exposed to it. If they are later diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, they would be eligible for compensation under the settlement.

For occupational users—such as landscapers, agricultural workers, and others with frequent exposure to glyphosate—the potential compensation is higher. That’s because their level of exposure is significantly greater. Residential users, while still covered, generally fall lower on the compensation scale due to less frequent exposure. That’s how the settlement’s compensation structure is designed.

We strongly encourage people to visit the website, WeedKillerClass.com, where they can find detailed information about the settlement. The site includes FAQs, the full settlement agreement, and the official court-approved notice explaining who is eligible and what their rights are. There are also phone numbers available for those who have additional questions.

It’s also important to understand the risks of continuing litigation outside the settlement. If individuals choose to remain in the court system, there is a possibility that future legal rulings—potentially even from the Supreme Court—could negatively impact their cases. However, those risks do not apply to individuals who remain in the settlement. The settlement will remain in place regardless of how those legal issues are ultimately decided.

That’s one of the strongest reasons to stay in the settlement rather than opting out. Once finally approved, the settlement will be funded, and eligible claimants will be able to file for compensation. Importantly, even individuals who are not currently sick but remain in the settlement will be protected. If they are diagnosed years from now, they will still be eligible to file a claim. That’s the core purpose of the 21-year structure—to protect both current and future claimants.

For more information, individuals should visit WeedKillerClass.com or call 1-888-403-8201, where they can get answers to their questions and learn more about their options.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Seeger Weiss LLP and The Holland Law Firm.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4510b464-2122-4f54-b1ec-c24501da2546