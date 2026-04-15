Toll Brothers Announces New Houston-area Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Richmond, Texas

RICHMOND, Texas, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Houston-area luxury home community, Toll Brothers at Revera, is coming soon to Richmond, Texas. Offering spacious homes on 50- and 60-foot-wide home sites, this master-planned community will feature exclusive resort-style amenities and a picturesque setting ideal for exceptional living. Site work is underway at 1615 Seaside Horizon Lane in Richmond, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2026.

Home shoppers at Toll Brothers at Revera will enjoy a thoughtfully designed community that combines modern architecture with luxurious finishes. Floor plans will range up to 3,175+ square feet for homes in the Costa Collection and 3,900+ square feet for homes in the Oasis Collection. Prices are anticipated to start in the mid-$400,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"We are delighted to bring Toll Brothers at Revera to Richmond, offering home shoppers an exceptional opportunity to own a luxury home in a highly desirable location," said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. "With modern home designs, personalization options, and access to resort-style amenities, this community truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers lifestyle."

Residents of Toll Brothers at Revera will have exclusive access to master-planned amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, pickleball courts, playgrounds, and scenic lakes. The community is ideally situated within Fort Bend County near ample outdoor recreation, shops, restaurants, and entertainment opportunities. Additionally, students living in Toll Brothers at Revera will benefit from its location within the highly regarded Lamar Consolidated Independent School District.

For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Revera, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Houston.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)